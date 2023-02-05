Aditya Prakash, Bollywood actor and writer shares his secret to a happy and successful life

New Delhi (India), February 4: We caught up with Bollywood actor and writer, Aditya Prakash, where he talked about his personal life, movies, love for old songs and his hit formula.

Q. You were instrumental in securing Pathaan for the Amazon Prime video platform. Could you tell us more about how it happened?

I must say that there was a lot of competition for this film. Even before its release, there was a lot of hype about it. Because all the major OTT platforms in India wanted this movie for themselves, it took a lot of negotiations, meetings and strategizing before finalizing the deal. There were days when I had to work for 12 to 14 hours straight.

Q. With all these meetings and dates that your personal life could suffer from, how do you manage to keep your personal life intact?

I am a firm believer in the idea that happiness in your personal and professional life is necessary to lead a happy and successful life. Professional success doesn’t matter to me if I don’t have a happy personal life. If you don’t have both, it won’t give me or anyone else true happiness in life.

Merely succeeding professionally will not bring you satisfaction in life if it is not accompanied by personal happiness. So, I always make it a point that my personal life is not affected due to my professional work. I make sure that I can devote time to my personal priorities and to my family, as much as possible. Time management, in my opinion, is a crucial skill that should be acquired by everyone, regardless of their profession and the field in which they work.

Q. Speaking of which, do you plan to get married soon?

(Smiles) When I find the right girl, why not? The most important thing for me is to have this instinctive feeling that she is the one. I rely a lot on my inner voice, I always have. It’s on the cards for sure. Definitely, it’s coming very soon.

Q. How is it to transition from a creative field such as acting and writing to a corporate field?

Yes, I mean it was initially a bit difficult. It requires adjustment. In the creative realm, you tend to follow your instincts a lot and you don’t need to follow a lot of rules. In contrast, in the business world, you are expected to always adhere to a predetermined set of guidelines.

Corporate life is somewhat monotonous in this regard because there is such a set of operating principles that you must adhere to at all times. You simply follow the processes and procedures the company has already established, ignoring your instincts.

That said, I believe there is still a place for instinct in many aspects of corporate life. When it comes to dealing with people and stakeholders, negotiation, for example, requires you to rely heavily on your gut feelings and intuition.

The more you rely on your instincts, the more your ability to broker a deal with the other party will improve dramatically. learning these skills in a creatively driven industry has definitely helped me on a business level as well. Also, I think the line is blurring very quickly between these 2 worlds due to the entry of big companies in the media and entertainment sector in India such as Prime Video, Hotstar, Disney and Netflix.

Q. Many young people in India want to pursue a career in the film industry but don’t know how? especially people from bourgeois backgrounds, what advice would you like to give them?

Yes, the procedure for entering the film industry is not particularly well organized or simplified. there is no set of guidelines you can follow like we do for engineering, law, or medicine. You have to make your own way. Find a way to connect with the right people. I know how difficult it is. However, if you are true to your work and your passion, life always helps and you get a breakthrough. all i can say is if you feel like this is where you really belong, give fate a chance. give your life a chance and I think life will take care of you. it will provide you with that opportunity you need. I will quote a famous saying of Rumi “What you seek seeks you”. this was also used by one of my favorite directors – Imtiaz Ali in his movie Jab Harry met Sejal. It’s beautiful.

Q. In your opinion, what makes a film successful?

Well, making a movie takes a lot of time. Even if people don’t always realize it, a lot of work goes into it. A big-budget two-hour movie takes about a year and a half, sometimes it can take even longer. A successful film is made by technicians, directors, screenwriters, editors and others. It’s true that the actors seem to get the most credit, but it takes a lot of work to pull off a movie in the background.

I don’t believe there is a “sure-shot formula” for movie success; however, it is generally accepted that a Bollywood movie with good music, action, drama, romance and a foreign location is the best way to get a 100 crore movie right now. Although there have been several exceptions recently including films like Badhaai ho, Bala, Andhadhun, Uri and Raazi among others. No one had any idea that these movies would end up being as successful as them.

In the 2000s, romantic comedy films like Veer Zaara, Mohabbatein, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam Namaste, Hum Tum, Jab We Met and Ta Ra Rum Pum dominated the industry of Bollywood. However, there have been some changes since then. The popularity of action movies has grown tremendously. The Dhoom series, as well as Bang Bang, War, Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Baaghi 1 and 2 are good examples.

Q. Among those you have just mentioned, what are your favorite films?

Veer-Zaara, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham are some of my favorite films. I grew up watching these films and they are very close to my heart. I also have a soft spot for Kal Ho Na Ho.

Q. Let’s stay on topic who are your favorite singers and musicians?

I really like the voices of Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal and Shreya Ghoshal. I’m also a big fan of old songs. Whenever I have time, I always listen to songs by Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh, Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. Among the old songs, my favorites are- Wada Karo Nahin Chodoge Tum Mera Saath, Tera Mera Pyar Amar, Mere Sapnon Ki Rani, Sun Sahiba Sun, Teri Bindiya Re, Tune O Rangeele. I could really go on and on but I’ll stop there now. Like I said, I’m a big fan of old songs.

