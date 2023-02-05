Actor reveals he was sexually abused when he was 13





Armie Hammer is speaking out for the first time since being accused of sexual abuse, revealing he was abused when he was 13. The disgraced actor was first accused of psychological abuse and rape by former romantic partners in 2021. Hammer also came under social media scrutiny after Instagram posts that he allegedly sent went viral detailing sexual fantasies. The accusations led to Hammer’s exit from several productions, including movies like “Shotgun Wedding,” where he was set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez, and series including Paramount+’s “The Offer.” He was also dropped by his agency, WME. The actor said airmail news, in an interview published on Saturday, the experiences he endured during his formative years “set a dangerous precedent” in his life. “I am grateful now for everything that has happened to me,” Hammer said in the interview, citing Alcoholics Anonymous’ 12-step program. “Pain is the touchstone of spiritual progress.” More:Armie Hammer dropped by William Morris Endeavor agency following abuse allegations Hammer said he was sexually abused by a youth pastor for nearly a year when he was 13. “What it did for me is it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that was completely out of my control,” he said. “I was helpless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation.” Hammer said his parents fired him when he told them the pastor made him feel uncomfortable by responding that the pastor was a “man of God” and that it was “good” that the pastor please pay attention to him. ‘House of the Hammer’:All Your Armie Hammer Questions Answered After Discovery+ Documentary Being sexually abused as a child, Hammer said, made her “sex interest” “in being in control, because being out of control was very dangerous for me and very uncomfortable.” Courtney Vucekovitch, who told Page Six in 2021 she dated Hammer for a few months in 2020, said dating the actor began with “charming” and “grooming” behavior before displaying “darker, heavier, all-consuming” behavior. ‘Vicious’:Armie Hammer Slams Online Allegations Against Him As He Quits JLo Movie Many women who have spoken out against Hammer have said they have undergone therapy and hospitalization for programs focused on PTSD and trauma. The allegations included stories of Hammer etching his first initial on one of the woman’s bodies. Vucekovich told Page Six that Hammer allegedly told him he wanted to “break my rib and barbecue and eat it.” The actor said the allegations caused him to have thoughts of suicide, recalling an attempt he made in February 2021. Hammer also said the aftermath left him “massively in debt”. “There was a point in all of this where I had to ask a friend to help me buy groceries,” Hammer said. “Nobody will hire me. Nobody will insure me. I can’t be bonded for a project nothing.” If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the US National Suicide PreventionLifeline at 988 any time of day or night, or chatonlineat988lifeline.org. Contributors: Erin Jensen, Charles Trepany, David Oliver

