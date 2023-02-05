Pablo Lyle: Mexican actor sentenced to 5 years in prison in Miami for manslaughter

February 3, 2023

A judge in Miami (USA) sentenced Mexican actor Pablo Lyle to 5 years in prison on Friday for the death of a man during a traffic disruption.

Last October, Lyle was convicted of manslaughter by a Miami jury.

The prosecutor had requested 15 years in prison for the actor but, given the mitigating circumstances of the case, the judge sentenced him to 5 years in prison, 8 years probation and 100 hours of community service.

The 5-year sentence, minus the months Lyle has served in prison since his conviction, can be appealed within 30 days.

The case dates back to March 2019, when the actor told him punched Juan Ricardo Hernndez during a traffic altercation, from 63 todied a few days later in a hospital from a traumatic brain injury.

During the trial held in 2022, the actor’s defense said he acted in self-defense, fearing for his own well-being and that of his family.

sorry for the family

Before being sentenced this Friday and when he spoke before the judge, the Mexican actor apologized to the family of Juan Hernández.

Lyle told relatives of the victim that pyou can imagine the pain they feel for the loss of a loved one.

“His relative lost his life because of something I did, something that will be with me; it’s something that haunts me when I go to sleep at night, and is always there when I get up on morning,” he said.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that something like this could happen, that a life would be lost and many more people would be drastically affected, in seconds, all at once.”

image sources, Miami Dade Police Legend, Lyle remained in Miami awaiting trial and unable to return to Mexico.

Lyle’s wife, Ana Araujo, also spoke at the hearing, in defense that her husband is not violent and that what he did to Juan Hernndez does not define him as a person.

“I’m very proud of you, Pablo, because for many it can be easy to judge an unconscious reaction of a few seconds that doesn’t define you as a person, but not everyone can see what I saw. . I witnessed your pain, your suffering and your spirit. I always told you, you are a heart with legs. It’s Pablo,” Araujo said in Spanish with a translator.

What happened the day of the altercation?

On March 31, 2019, Pablo Lyle was wrapping up a 10-day vacation in Miami and heading to the airport with his family in a car driven by his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino.

Meanwhile, Juan Ricardo Hernández, a 63-year-old Cuban, was driving his vehicle down the same avenue in North Miami when Delfino apparently took a wrong exit and blocked his way, pulling into his lane and leaving his car in front of him. . . .

Taking advantage of a red light, Hernndz got out of his vehicle and went to scold DelfinoHe got out of the car to chat with Hernndez, but his vehicle started rolling toward the street intersection, so he ran back up to stop him.

Hernndez then returned to his car, but Pablo Lyle, who was co-driver with Delfino, got out of the car and ran to where the man was.

He punched him in the face and returned to his car, in which his wife and two children were also traveling. Hernndez fell to the ground and the car driven by Delfino continued on its way.

Four days after the incident, Hernandez died in a hospital from a head injury.

image sources, Getty Images Legend, The actor is recognized for his participation in soap operas such as “Código postal” or “Mon adorable curse”.

What evidence was there?

The most relevant evidence was video of the altercation, captured by a gas station security camera located in front of the traffic light where the events occurred.

In the video you can see what happened and that is why it is possible to describe in detail the timeline of the incident.

The prosecution called a witness who was inside his car at the same intersection.

He said he saw Pablo Lyle “run aggressivelylife and clenched fists”.

The witness said Lyle punched Hernandez after he “raised his hands in protection and shouted in Spanish ‘No, no, please don’t hit me. “”

The defense, for its part, alleged certain inconsistencies in the account of this witness.

image sources, Getty Images Legend, “Instructions for Su” was Lyle’s last work.

The actor’s defense

According to the arrest record, Lyle claimed that Hernndez raised his hands when he approached him, so his reaction was because he “believed the victim was going to attack him first” and acted in state of self-defense.

During the actor’s first intervention in the trial, he said that when he was in the car, he heard a loud bang on the window of the vehicle and Hernández shouting insults: “Are you crazy, are you you an idiot, stupid?”, so everyone in the car, they jumped in surprise, “it was a bit unexpected” and he was “really scared”.

He told how the situation escalated when Delfino got out of the car. That’s why he also tried to get out to “avoid or do something, because my family was there”, but the car started rolling towards the intersection.

She recounted, in a broken voice, how she had tried to stop the car without success in a panic and thinking that “I was going to lose my family”.

The main defense was that the actor was instinctively defending himself and protecting his family from what he saw as a violent attack.