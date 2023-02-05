Directors Guild postpones talks with Hollywood studios





Contrary to its usual practice in recent years, the Directors Guild of America has decided not to enter contract negotiations early and will instead wait until later this spring, closer to the expiration of its negotiation agreement with Hollywood studios. In a statement to its 19,000 members on Saturday evening, the union said its 80-person bargaining committee had unanimously decided that it was not in its interest to enter into negotiations well before the expiry of his contract on June 30. In many rounds of bargaining since the Last Hollywood Strike in 2007, the DGA has edged out the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA, setting the benchmark for other unions. This time the guild said they will only negotiate when they think they will get the best deal. At this point, the studios are not yet ready to address our core issues, union bargaining committee chair Jon Avnet and co-chairs Karen Gaviola, Todd Holland and national executive director Russ Hollander said in a joint statement. The decision highlights the chasm that exists between studios and Hollywood workers on key issues such as wages and streaming residuals, a chasm that some believe is so wide it will lead to Hollywood’s first major strike. the entertainment industry in 15 years. The Directors Guild has, atypically, expressed in recent months how difficult it expects contract negotiations to be this year. If the studios don’t address these issues, they know we’re up for a fight, the union told its members. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios in negotiations, had no immediate comment. The move potentially means the Writers Guild of America, Hollywood’s most frequently striking union, may be able to set the tone for this year’s negotiations, with its contract expiring in May, before the DGA’s. . The last time the DGA was not first to negotiate was in 2011, and the last time the Writers Guild was first to negotiate was in 2007. The DGA said that over the past 18 months it had prepared for the negotiation by conducting research and consulting with industry experts. It also includes preliminary conversations with studios to address key questions for its members. It was as a result of those discussions that the union said it decided the studios were not prepared to address their concerns. The union said in its statement that it had won some of its biggest gains in negotiations while waiting closer to the expiration of its contract. He said the timing of the talks isn’t the most important issue, but whether the studios will address areas that concern its members, namely salaries, streaming residuals, safety, creative rights and diversity. . The DGA has only struck once, briefly, in its 87-year history, in 1987.

