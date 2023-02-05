Mexican actor sentenced to five years for fatally punching a man in Miami | Miami

A Mexican telenovela star and actor of the Netflix series was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday after beating a man to death during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019.

Pablo LyleS’s sentence came four years after he was charged with murder in the death of a man he punched during a traffic encounter. A jury ultimately found Lyle guilty in October of manslaughter in the murder of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernndez.

The judge who presided over the case, Marisa Tinkler Mendez, handed down Lyle’s sentence after rejecting the 36-year-old actors are asking for a new trial.

Lyle, who appeared in the Netflix detective series Yankee, had faced a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was also sentenced to eight years probation, conflict resolution management and 500 hours of community service for the actor.

The actor has 30 days to appeal his sentence. He has been detained since his conviction on October 4, and this time counts towards the execution of his sentence.

Dressed in a red prison uniform, Lyle looked calm and expressed his repentance during the more than three-hour hearing before Tinkler Mendez gave him his sentence.

I’m so sorry, Lyle said in Spanish, looking at some of the Hernndez family members who were in the courtroom, including his son. I always pray for him and for you, with all my heart.

Hernndez, who was unarmed, suffered a traumatic brain injury after Lyle punched him and died four days later while hospitalized.

Lyles’ attorneys argued he acted in self-defense. They also said there were inconsistencies in the evidence at trial.

Tinkler Mendez said Friday that Lyle made the wrong decision out of anger.

The evidence shows that Mr. Lyle’s action was an act of violence, Tinkler said. Mr. Lyle must be held accountable for these actions.

Security cameras captured the deadly confrontation between Lyle and Hernndez.

Lyles’ brother-in-law was taking the actor, his wife and two children to the airport. Their car passed Hernndez’s, who stopped at a red light, got out and approached the driver’s window of Lyles’ vehicle to claim that they had improperly blocked his way.

According to security video footage, Lyle and Hernndez got into an argument and the actor punched Hernndez in the face. Lyle insisted he was defending himself, he said his children were with him and terrified, and he feared Hernndez had a gun.

At the hearing, Lyle’s wife, brother-in-law and sister testified before the judge made his decision public.

On Hernndezs side, his son describes him as a very happy, caring person with good health and principles. Juan Ricardo Hernndez Jr asked the judge to sentence Lyle to the maximum sentence available.

He said he had been with his father the day before Lyle’s death punch.

I didn’t want to believe it was him, Hernndez’s son said on his way to the hospital to see his father after being hit by Lyle.

The Associated Press contributed reporting