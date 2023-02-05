Hollywood Cat P-22s celebration of life packs Greek Theater | National





LOS ANGELES For three hours on Saturday, P-22 was alive again. He lived in memories, ring photos, artwork and news media accounts outside the Hollywood Cat, who for a decade prowled Los Angeles’ Griffith Park before passing away on December 17. Connections to the famous puma have been made to a celebration of life memorial in a sold-out Greek theater. Audiences laughed at the antics shown in videos of the big cat visiting homes in Silver Lake and Los Feliz. They sang along to The Tokens performing The Lion Sleeps Tonight and listened to school children describe how they were inspired by the urban big cat. Free tickets to the one-of-a-kind memorial became available in early January, but sold out almost immediately. The memorial was broadcast live for those who missed the passes. Big cat fans include Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, who called on Friday for the creation of a stamp to honor P-22. P-22 was many things: Our favorite famous neighbor, occasional troublemaker, and beloved mascot for our city, Schiff, Rep. Julia Brownley, and Rep. Ted Lieu, all Democrats, wrote in a letter to the Committee. citizens’ advisory. His exploits were followed not only by ordinary members of the community, but he had a devoted following online, and his whereabouts were even followed by local news. But above all, he was a magnificent and wild creature, who reminded us all that we are part of a natural world so much larger than ourselves. Even in Los Angeles. The lion was euthanized on December 17 after being examined by wildlife officers who captured the cat following recent signs of distress, including a series of attacks on pet dogs in the area. The lion, one of many cats in the Southern California region tracked by National Park Service researchers, has gained local fame for its perseverance and durability, managing to cross the 405 and 101 freeways to reach its recent grounds. roaming in the Griffith Park area. P-22 became the face of the NPS program to track local lions in the Santa Monica Mountains. His exploits have been documented in various media accounts, including his daring freeway crossings, hiding under a Los Feliz house in a dead end street that garnered widespread attention and even being named a suspect in the murder of a koala bear. at the Los Angeles Zoo. He was thought to be around 11 or 12 years old, making him the oldest cat in the NPS study of Southern California lions. It is believed that he was born in the Santa Monica Mountains, somehow finding his way to his tiny nine-square-mile home in Griffith Park, separated from his birth region by two of the steepest highways. frequented in the world. Defying expectations, he persisted for more than 10 years in the smallest home range ever recorded for an adult male mountain lion. He was first captured and fitted with a tracking collar in 2012. When last captured, he weighed 123 pounds. After being captured last month, wildlife experts said P-22 had facial injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Experts ultimately made the decision to humanely euthanize the animal at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where it was being cared for, to spare it further suffering. P-22’s advanced age, combined with chronic, debilitating, and life-shortening conditions and the clear need for long-term veterinary intervention, left P-22 with no hope of a positive outcome, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. 2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit ocregister.com. Distributed by Content Agency Tribune, LLC.

Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.union-bulletin.com/news/national/hollywood-cat-p-22-s-celebration-of-life-packs-greek-theater/article_acc22a3d-28a3-500b-9988-49185dff8639.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos