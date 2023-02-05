Hollywood Cat P-22s celebration of life packs Greek Theater | National

LOS ANGELES For three hours on Saturday, P-22 was alive again.
He lived in memories, ring photos, artwork and news media accounts outside the Hollywood Cat, who for a decade prowled Los Angeles’ Griffith Park before passing away on December 17.
Connections to the famous puma have been made to a celebration of life memorial in a sold-out Greek theater.
Audiences laughed at the antics shown in videos of the big cat visiting homes in Silver Lake and Los Feliz. They sang along to The Tokens performing The Lion Sleeps Tonight and listened to school children describe how they were inspired by the urban big cat.
Free tickets to the one-of-a-kind memorial became available in early January, but sold out almost immediately. The memorial was broadcast live for those who missed the passes.
Big cat fans include Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, who called on Friday for the creation of a stamp to honor P-22.
P-22 was many things: Our favorite famous neighbor, occasional troublemaker, and beloved mascot for our city, Schiff, Rep. Julia Brownley, and Rep. Ted Lieu, all Democrats, wrote in a letter to the Committee. citizens’ advisory.
His exploits were followed not only by ordinary members of the community, but he had a devoted following online, and his whereabouts were even followed by local news. But above all, he was a magnificent and wild creature, who reminded us all that we are part of a natural world so much larger than ourselves. Even in Los Angeles.
The lion was euthanized on December 17 after being examined by wildlife officers who captured the cat following recent signs of distress, including a series of attacks on pet dogs in the area.
The lion, one of many cats in the Southern California region tracked by National Park Service researchers, has gained local fame for its perseverance and durability, managing to cross the 405 and 101 freeways to reach its recent grounds. roaming in the Griffith Park area.
P-22 became the face of the NPS program to track local lions in the Santa Monica Mountains. His exploits have been documented in various media accounts, including his daring freeway crossings, hiding under a Los Feliz house in a dead end street that garnered widespread attention and even being named a suspect in the murder of a koala bear. at the Los Angeles Zoo.
He was thought to be around 11 or 12 years old, making him the oldest cat in the NPS study of Southern California lions. It is believed that he was born in the Santa Monica Mountains, somehow finding his way to his tiny nine-square-mile home in Griffith Park, separated from his birth region by two of the steepest highways. frequented in the world.
Defying expectations, he persisted for more than 10 years in the smallest home range ever recorded for an adult male mountain lion.
He was first captured and fitted with a tracking collar in 2012. When last captured, he weighed 123 pounds.
After being captured last month, wildlife experts said P-22 had facial injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
Experts ultimately made the decision to humanely euthanize the animal at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where it was being cared for, to spare it further suffering.
P-22’s advanced age, combined with chronic, debilitating, and life-shortening conditions and the clear need for long-term veterinary intervention, left P-22 with no hope of a positive outcome, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit ocregister.com. Distributed by Content Agency Tribune, LLC.