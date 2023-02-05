Mexican actor Pablo Lyle sentenced to 5 years in prison for manslaughter | People and lifestyle

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s nightmare continues. Judge Marisa Tinkler handed down a 5-year prison sentence and an 8-year suspended sentence to the interpreter convicted of manslaughter after fatally beating Cuban Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63, on a Florida avenue in March 2019. This is one of the most difficult cases I have had to deal with. My motivation is to impose a just sentence and this case has been on my mind since 2019 it is on the minds and hearts of Mr. Hernandez’s family and Mr. Lyle’s family so many people have been touched by this that happened that day. Mr. Hernández did not deserve to die that day, the magistrate said this Friday during the imposition of the sentence. The judge considered mitigating factors in imposing his sentence, such as the lack of a criminal record and the accused’s repentance. During the hearing, which lasted nearly four hours, the 36-year-old actor wore a prison uniform and looked visibly tense. The defense has 30 days to appeal the conviction.

For the first time in the whole process, the film’s protagonist Mirreyes vs. Godnez hab. It’s the result of something I did that is always with me when I go to sleep, no one would have wanted this to happen and no one wants something like this, something that affects in seconds with a fist, what can i say tell you about what happened, i’m sorry, i’m so sorry from the bottom of my heart. I know you lost someone very important in your life and I know there is nothing I can do to bring them back. I’m so sorry, this is the most sincere apology I’ve ever given in my life, she said, interspersed with sentences in English and Spanish and sobs.

The actor’s brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, took the stage to apologize to the Hernndez family, who were in the room, and again used the defense that he and Lyle reacted out of fear and in a state of self-defense. I believe the way to heal our hearts is not to cling to suffering and pain, he said. Silvia Lyle and Ana Araujo, the actor’s sister and wife, also spoke to the audience. I am proud of you Pablo, many can judge from a reaction, but not everyone sees what I saw, I witnessed your pain, your repentance and the kindness of your great spirit, said his wife, speaking to the actor, that he was visibly shaken.

The ex-companion of the deceased, Mercedes Arce, and Juan Hernández, son of the victim, asked the judge for the maximum sentence of 15 years against the actor. It has been four very difficult years. My father was a gentleman who enjoyed good health. I never thought this would happen to my dad, he was a man of principles and he was a man of promises who kept them. In 2011 he came to this country and made me a promise not to worry that he was going to bring me to this country and he kept it so I want you to know that my dad is very proud that I am here to represent him and our family. . This is why I want to ask you, madam, that Mr. Pablo Lyle receive the maximum sentence, he said.

The prosecutor’s office supported the request of Fernández’s relatives. We talk about irresponsibility, the accused holds the victim responsible for his actions. The defendant’s decisions warrant repercussions, the prosecutor said. On the contrary, the defendant’s lawyers asked the judge for leniency, arguing that Lyle has no criminal record, out of fear and the need to protect his family, for which they requested a sentence of one year and a day.

Two months ago, the magistrate denied Lyle’s request for a new trial and upheld the guilty verdict handed down last October by a jury. At that time, the actor’s legal defense requested a mistrial and verdict, alleging that there were inconsistencies and that no evidence or witnesses had been admitted that would have shown that the actor had acted out of fear for his life and that of his children. Early in the court process, Lyle’s attorneys claimed he acted in self-defense, but that claim was denied by a higher court which ordered the trial. On the contrary, the US prosecutor assured the jury that the victim’s last words were: Please don’t hurt me, before falling and fatally striking himself.

2019 was going to be the best year of his career. Pablo Lyle. At 32 and after spending half his life as a soap opera star, in January he savored the success of his first film role in Mirreyes vs. Godnez. In less than five minutes, his destiny changes radically this afternoon of March 31. That day, after a family vacation, the interpreter was heading with his family to the airport in Miami, Florida, when he encountered a traffic jam. In the footage from the security cameras, we see how the actor punches a man, who remains lying on the ground. The victim, of Cuban descent, died four days after the attack from blunt trauma to the head. It was then that authorities in Miami forced Lyle to return to the United States.

