The pipeline from square circle to silver screen has never been particularly clean. Although there is always a guest spot for the high-powered wrestlers on Young Rock, rising to the level of a movie star is quite another matter. Despite weekly TV time, a feverish cult of fans willing to wear an entertainer’s face on a t-shirt, and a requisite charisma that engages live audiences and viewers alike through sheer physics, pro wrestling abilities hits don’t always translate into movies. However, of the few who have made the leap, your Rocks, Cenas and Hogans, none have shown more versatility and dedication than the four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Dave Bautista.

Over his 10 years in film, Bautista has built a solid foundation of work that culminates in M. Night Shyamalans’ latest one-location pressure cooker, knock on the booth. The filmgives Bautista so much to chew on, with long, emotionally complex monologues that put a strain on his wrestling-born mic skills. He couldn’t be further from his starting point.

Bautista’s journey resembles his contemporaries, but he appeared earlier and with greater force, becoming an unexpected breakthrough in Guardians

From the Galaxy. It has long been said that Marvel doesn’t produce movie stars and that people are going to see Captain America, not Chris Evans. That’s not true with Drax, a deep, idiosyncratic character in a cast full of them, and Bautista stole the show with the most original, infectious, and hilarious performance of the lot.

These things are no accident. Playing an unflappable, ironic-averse character is challenging, especially in a movie when your on-screen partner is a baby tree, a talking raccoon, and a living planet. Still, Bautista has struck a deft balance with the character who could be antagonistic but nonetheless reflects real-world experience, becoming a hero within the autism community. It’s a wonderful thing that he’s part of this group, living his own life, handling things on his own, Matt Asner, vice president of development for the Autism Society of America, said ABC News. That’s what we need to come up with, autistic characters and just part of the world on screen, instead of making a statement about it. Today Bautista Could Sadly Consider Drax a silly performance. That’s a shame. If Marvel movies generally lack humanityBautistas Drax is an argument against this.

That’s not to say other wrestlers don’t hit their work with deep emotion. John Cena has proven to be one of the most exciting stars of the past decade. His performances as an overprotective, gruff butt suburban dad in Blockers hitting some classic Schwarzenegger rhythms, à la kindergarten copwith more comedic confidence and vulnerability.

But, again, playing a superhero helped him find his footing. It comes big in The Suicide Squad And Peacemaker. Like in the ring, Cenas’ square jaw and massive frame play off his brooding eyes. No one looks more hurt when the crowd showers him with boos, and he was able to transfer that to Peacemaker’s surprising pathos. Through his work with James Gunn, Cena has tapped into his innate sad clown energy, and watching him wield such a low inside of that body is captivating. When he’s not playing in it, however, things are trickier. There is more to say about his endless zip line that his performance as Jakob in F9: the fast saga.

There’s a feeling in F9 that Cena is there to replace Dwayne The Rock Johnson, a once up-and-coming actor who has spent the last decade over-calculating and under-delivering. Armed with contractual stipulations regarding the number of times he can be hit on screenThe Rock settled into his character as too fast tanned t-shirt lover. There are no stakes for the Rock because he doesn’t let the audience see him fail. When you see Johnson, whether on the red carpet or inJungle Cruise, it is always through a thick film of corporate synergy. Hell show up, throw in some gritty one-liners, plug in his tequila and take the next step and repeat .

Bautista isn’t above some of his fellow WWE Legacy Superstars math. His filmography features four characters with one-syllable names that end in X (Cox, Hinx, Knox, and Drax). It also has a big and small buddy comedy, Stuberreflecting the Rocks’ many outings with Kevin Hart, and his take on Hulk Hogans Mr. Nanny with my spyA apparent requirement for all wrestlers as they try to hit all four quadrants. The difference is that Bautistas has started to move away from those types of roles and towards ones that demand more of him as an actor, not just a presence.

Bautista followed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with a scene Batista Bomb In Blade Runner 2049. And that it happens without context, setup or even introduction, makes it all the more impressive. Ryan Goslings’ Officer K arrives at a desolate cabin (more on that later) to discover a soft-spoken, bespectacled protein producer named Sapper Morton . Director Denis Villeneuve amps up the tension through the actors’ height differences and slow action. There is a stillness to Sapper as the rhythms of the montage scenes lock into Bautistas shifting eyes, outstretched necks and finally, an explosion of strength.

Like in the ring, Bautista allowed someone much smaller and more squirrel-like to outmaneuver him. He sells audiences on K’s power, providing the rest of the film with an understanding of the Goslings’ abilities. Unlike the Rock, we can see his pain even before Gosling punches him in the neck. Bautista has a natural way of communicating with the camera that sells fights and a whispered intensity that lands like, And you young models are happy to scratch the shit out because you’ve never seen a miracle.

As sensitive as Bautista is Blade Runner 2049In Glass Onion, he finally has the chance to usurp the masculinity that someone of his ilk would champion. His Andrew Tate-inspired bodybuilder is the perfect MRA chow for a tech bro with more nefarious goals. Just as Elon Musk keeps a bunch of incel influencers at his disposal, Miles Bron (Edward Norton) has his masculinity guru to infect disgruntled young men online. Brons’ absurd draft Duke Cody (Bautista) weaponizes the cast’s cadre as a physical threat and victim of the right-wing echo chamber he takes advantage of.

There’s something likable about Bautista, and it shows throughout. knock on the booth. With his shirt sleeves, puckered forehead, and bulging muscles that evoke a tied ham, Bautista is a physical imposition in the film and a source of warmth, humanity, and intense fear. His introduction, as a giant approaching an 8-year-old Wen (Kristen Cui), disarms the audience with its gentleness and remorse. A hidden pain in his voice arouses confidence and fear in Wen and the audience.

knock on the booth is a monumental test for Bautista. Playing a fanatic, who also happens to be a 6ft 4in tattooed second grade teacher, Bautista invades every frame of Struck with tragic innocence and religious sincerity, a paradoxical performance that holds the film together. His mission is twofold: he must convince a family to kill one of its members or to condemn the whole world. And convince the public that his ridiculous proposition might be true.

Throughout the film, Shyamalan gives you almost no reason to trust him, siding with the victims that this is another example of internet conspiracy brain poison that led to an insurrection. Still, the conviction in Leonard’s voice is unwavering. He will go as far as necessary and his determination will move the film forward.

It’s not an easy transition for wrestlers, and even the best examples, like Andre the Giant and Roddy Piper, have worked better in specific cases. Bautista, however, feels like the first to take seriously acting more than a brand extension, revealing new layers of talent with each of his performances. But it’s not a competition. Each of the performers discussed has different career goals in terms of performing. If Bautistas is to be a great actor, he already wears gold.