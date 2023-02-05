‘The Boys’ actor reveals aggressive cancer diagnosis





Texas has a lot of CW connectionsSupernaturalwhich starred San Antonio’s Jared Padalecki and Dallasite-turned-Austinite Jensen Ackles, but it looks like another beloved actor on the show is showing major love to a Houston hospital and hoping to raise awareness and prevent an aggressive type of cancer.

Jim Beaver is best known for playing Bobby Singer in 12 of the 15 seasons ofSupernatural,which ended in 2020, before embarking onSPNthe next project from writer Eric KripkeThe boys. Butler currently plays US Secretary of Defense Robert Singer in the critically acclaimed dark superhero show on Amazon Prime alongside Ackles.

The actor said in a long statement on Facebook that he was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in 2018, after which he underwent a slew of tests and consultations at UCLA Medical Center. Beaver said he “wasn’t particularly happy with the recommendations,” so he sought a second opinion from the World renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. “I was much more encouraged by the recommendations there, partly because doctors from various disciplines didn’t seem to need to ask me to choose their treatment over that of their colleagues from other disciplines, simply because it was their department,” Beaver said. “I chose MD Anderson and I’m glad I did.” The 72-year-old said he took six months of hormone therapy to lower testosterone ‘so my angry red prostate can cool down and not be so cancerously active when it comes time to stop it’, alongside six months in the gym to build up bone mass to counter the side effects of medication. He underwent surgery in August 2019 to remove his prostate in an effort to prevent the cancer from spreading. “It was done robotically and went exceptionally well,” Beaver said. “I only spent one night in the hospital. I came home and stayed in bed for about ten days. …Little or no muscle was cut, so my recovery was quick and I was quickly on my feet, although typical urinary incontinence dogged me for a few months. But for major surgery, it was remarkably painless and I was fully active much quicker than when I had an appendectomy in 1954! Beaver said he was officially cancer free and shared his doctor’s remarks that the 72-year-old is “surprisingly healthy for a man in my age group”. The actor said he previously kept the diagnosis a secret, but was moved to share his story publicly because his life was saved because he chose to have regular annual prostate exams and credits the Early detection deserves credit for giving him options to save his life. “I even underwent a genetic test that suggested I was in the group least likely to get prostate cancer. And yet, I got it,” Beaver wrote. “If you’re a grown man and you don’t have prostate exams as regularly as recommended for your age group, you’re unnecessarily risking your life. I’m a lucky man. We realized that early on because I never let a year go by without an exam.” Beaver injected that message of hope and prevention with his Bobby Singer style of giving good advice. “Yeah, we all know the dumb jokes about the exam. You know what’s dumber? Getting prostate cancer when you could have avoided it. Don’t be an idiot. Get the number. Be careful. Be smart.”

