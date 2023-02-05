Caseville Shanty Days invites you to celebrate, bringing new events





Shanty Days is approaching in a few weeks, and with the weather bringing snow and ice, organizers hope it will make for another great winter event this year.

Julie Kreh, President of Shanty Days, is thrilled to bring the event back for its 31st year to Caseville.

“Shanty Days is a great winter weekend getaway,” Kreh said. “We always have it on President’s Day weekend. It gives people who visit their cabins and come for the event an extra day if they have that Monday off to come and visit their homes and the area. It also brings great business to Caseville and the surrounding area when things are a little low for the winter.” Regular events, such as the Polar Bear Dive and the Broomball Tournament, will be held again along with new events. Last year the broomball tournament was canceled due to a lack of teams, but it is on the schedule this year. Kreh said they were looking to get at least four teams together, and in previous years they had up to eight teams and it would get really competitive. Teams can register with the Caseville Chamber of Commerce in person or by calling 989-856-3818. Some of the new events include the ladder jam and the snowball toss, where people can compete to win a plaque and bragging rights. The Ladder Jam will consist of large extension ladders that people will throw Frisbees at to earn points, and in the same vein, the Snowball Toss will see people score points by also throwing ping pong balls in targets. The only thing required to participate is a Shanty Days badge and being 16 years or older. There will also be other entertainment, with the traditional ice fishing competition taking place throughout the weekend. The competition will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. There will be prizes for the biggest walleye, lake trout, perch and pike with weigh-ins over the days. “Many local establishments also offer different games and entertainment,” Kreh said. “They sometimes have pool tournaments, euchre tournaments, and DJs and bands play. They also have food and drink specials.” One thing that is not coming back this year is the vintage snowmobile show. “They said based on their schedule, it wasn’t planned for this year,” Kreh said. “But don’t worry, they told me they would make it a point to come in the years to come.” Shanty Days takes place February 17-19 this year, with most events taking place on Saturday February 18. If you would like to participate in one of the events or purchase a raffle ticket, you can contact the Caseville Chamber of Commerce in person or visit participating local businesses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.michigansthumb.com/news/article/caseville-shanty-days-invites-celebrate-bringing-17759450.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos