How Pathaan Brought Back Bollywood, Our Maternal Grandmother!





Back then, we had real old-school grandmothers. The kind of grandmothers the poet Maithili Sharan Gupt invoked in his popular poem Ma Keh Ek Kahani (Mother, tell me a story.) Being grandmothers was their only job and it was vital. They were matriarchs who presided over large communal families, repositories of family traditions, history and culture, daily distributing food for the body and spiritual relief for the soul. At night, they bought a tray of steel glasses filled with hot milk in the yard and sat in the middle of a ring of grandchildren’s beds and told them stories. Everyone agreed that it was their most important (and most loved) task. No offense dadi (father’s mother) but (almost) all children agree that a nani (mother’s mother) is the real deal. Perhaps because they tend to be younger, and also because a mother is generally more relaxed with her own mother, which makes her children more relaxed as well. Even in Gupts’ poem, the second line, which is the mother’s playful response to her son’s request, is, beta samajh liya kya toone mujko apni nani? (Son, did you take me for my mother?) Needless to say, nani like that only exist in daily soap operas today. IRL nani are vengeful multi-taskers, they have careers, friends, fitness routines and don’t have so many grandkids anymore (my nani was 21!) that being a grandma can be justified as a full-time job. We live in a world where children, especially those belonging to busy parents living in cities far from their hometowns, in India or abroad, usually no longer return to their grandparents during their summer vacations. . And so, at festivals, weddings, or long vacations when an old-school nani would have taken center stage, we cede that space to Family Entertainers instead. Like it or not, these family entertainers in the film industry have become our maternal grandmothers for many, many generations now. NRI children and Desi children were routinely crammed into a bedroom during the festive season and left in the foster arms of Indian cinema. For our vast and widespread diaspora, they are our common points of reference, our shared history and genealogy. The houses of Chopra and Bhansali and Dharma are our nani. Salim Khan is our nani. Javed Akhtar is our nani. And, of course, Sooraj Barjatya is the nation’s officially crowned nani, we all saw India’s most powerful family swinging at Wah Wah Ram Ji in a viral video at Anant Ambanis’ engagement recently. Also, sorry to spoil the sexy vibe it’s currently broadcasting, but Shah Rukh Khan is also our most beloved nani. Overall, cinema-nani taught us well. She taught us the right songs to sing at weddings, funerals, and every occasion in between. She showed us heroism, wickedness and the way to redemption. She revived maternal love, humor, romance, patriotism and brotherhood. These are all excellent values. Of course, if she finds something problematic (she tends to get patriarchal and rude at times), parental guidance is always on hand to work things out. But, recently, attempts have been made to make us forget this beloved grandmother of ours and all that she taught us. A sinister step-grandmother succubus has been bought and tries to seduce us with her poisonous weird stories and divisive tales. But luckily the Pathaan of Shah Rukh, to use a phrase made famous by Rajiv Gandhi many moons ago, stepped in and literally reminded us of our maternal grandmother (Pathaan ne humko apni nani yaad dila di hai). We missed you, grandma. [email protected]

