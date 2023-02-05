Ashley Benson is dating Brandon Davis | Entertainment
Ashley Benson is dating Brandon Davis.
The 33-year-old ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress is currently seeing Brandon – the 43-year-old grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis – and the pair are reportedly in love.
A source told PEOPLE: “They have lots of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people.”
Ashley and Brandon – who dated Mischa Barton and is best known for his feud with Lindsay Lohan – were spotted on the court together at a basketball game and recently went on a double date with Emma Roberts and her boyfriend friend Cody John.
Meanwhile, Ashley – who has previously dated stars such as G-Eazy and Cara Delevingne – insisted she likes to keep her relationships private.
Speaking after her split from Cara, she said: “I usually keep my relationships private. You obviously can’t help but have your picture taken together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. These private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be overexposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you don’t exploit it.
“The most annoying thing is having to sit and be quiet while everyone is talking about you and you have to deal with it. People can say what they want about me, but unless you know me , you really don’t know anything at all.”
And, Ashley says therapy has been important to her in dealing with her mental health.
She said: “The therapy is good. I’m a big believer in it. It’s always good to talk to someone about everything you have to do, whether it’s positive or negative.
“It’s good to talk to a third party about what’s going on in my life. I need to be around positive people. I have an amazing core group.”
