Death of Melinda Dillon: A Christmas Story mom from Chicago was 83 years old





Actress Melinda Dillon, whose long career took her from Hyde Park High School to Second City to Close Encounters of the Third Kind and A Christmas Story, has died aged 83. A note from his family said Dillon died Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. No cause of death has been disclosed. Among her many film and television roles, the best known was the mother of Ralphie Parker, the boy who longed for a Santa Claus air rifle in the holiday perennial A Christmas Story (1983). During the story, set in 1940 Indiana, the unnamed mother deals with the dogs that destroy her holiday dinner, the boy develops the habit of swearing at his father, and her husband acquires a lamp. showy in the shape of a woman’s leg. Dillon was twice nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, the first for playing the mother of an alien-abducted child in Close Encounters (1977). Four years later, she was nominated for Absence of Malice (1981), in which her character is betrayed by an unscrupulous journalist. Melinda Dillon plays the mother of a child (Cary Guffey) drawn to an alien ship in Close Encounters of the Third Kind. His other big screen credits include Bound for Glory (1976), Slap Shot (1977), The Prince of Tides (1991) and Magnolia (1999). Dillon was born in Arkansas and later moved to Chicago, where she graduated from Hyde Park High and attended the Goodman School of Drama, then based at the Art Institute of Chicago. She landed a job at a fledgling comedy theater called The Second City, checking coats. One night when original cast member Barbara Harris fell ill, Dillon volunteered to replace her. It was grand, she says in The Second City, a business story by Sheldon Patinkin. I adored Barbara and had followed her every move and nuance, and being the monkey that I am, I knew the show. Dillon performed with the company in the early 1960s. In 1962, she originated the role of Honey in Edward Albee’s classic Whos Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Broadway, earning a Tony nomination. She was married to actor Richard Libertini (Fletch, The In-Laws) from 1963 until their divorce in 1978. The couple, who had one son, met in Second City. In Patinkins’ book, she recalls the day she met Libertini, another Second City cast member. She had arranged for her mail to be delivered to the theater. One morning I went to look for it and there was none, she said. Wanting to get the attention of the handsome Italian actor Richard Libertini, who was sitting next to me, I said: Nobody likes me. He heard me and said: No one loves me either. We smiled and I left. Later we got married.

