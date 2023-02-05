



Bruce Lees’ First Hollywood Role Explained (Don’t Step Into The Dragon) Enter the Dragon was actually not Bruce Lee’s first experience in a Hollywood film. He first appeared in another American film.



by Bruce Lee first role in a Hollywood movie was actually Marlowenot Enter the dragon. Enter the dragon is recognized as the film that transformed the Hong Kong star into an international icon. And while it’s certainly the film that earned him that reputation, it wasn’t his first experience with a Hollywood production.

Between 1964 and 1971, Lee lobbied for roles in Hollywood films and American television shows while living in the United States. He co-starred in ABC The green hornet show in the mid-1960s, but the series only lasted one season and did little to boost its profile. It wasn’t until Lee shot films in Hong Kong that American movie studios finally started noticing his talents. After starring in three Hong Kong martial arts films, Lee was brought back to Hollywood by Warner Bros. to do Enter the dragon. The film became Lee’s first and last leading role in a Hollywood film, as Lee died in July 1973, a month before the film’s theatrical release. VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Actor Bruce Lee Considered His Biggest Rival

Bruce Lee’s role in Marlowe explained A few years before Enter the dragon, Lee made an appearance in another American film. In 1969, Lee was offered the role of Winslow Wong in Marlowe, a detective story starring James Garner as the titular hero and icon of the pulp novel. The role called for Lee to appear in two scenes. Besides playing Wong, he also served as the film’s action director, meaning he coordinated the fight scenes in the film. He held the same position in the 1970s A walk in the spring rain and 1968 The demolition crewbut only Marlowe gave him an acting role. What emerges from Lee’s involvement with Marlowe is that it’s the only time in his career where he’s played a villain. In Marlowe, Lee’s Winslow Wong was portrayed as a thug sent to cause trouble for James Garner’s character. In a scene where Wong destroys Marlowe’s office, Lee was able to show off his speed and kicking ability. Later in the story, Wong met his end when he challenged Marlowe to a rooftop. Bruce Lee’s character died when Marlowe dodged a jump kick. What Bruce Lee did after doing Marlowe While Marlowe was a chance for Lee to show off his kung fu skills on the big screen, it did little to change the trajectory of his career. His search for work continued after Marlowe and led the actor to spend four episodes on Longstreet. Meanwhile, Lee made efforts to get a screenplay he wrote or a kung fu movie titled The silent flute in production, but to no avail and the project was abandoned. Unable to find the Hollywood success he wanted, Bruce Lee ended up accepting a deal from Hong Kong studio Golden Harvest to appear in the big bossthus setting the stage for him to become the biggest star in the martial arts genre. NEXT: New Bruce Lee Movie Avoids Major Tarantino Controversy

