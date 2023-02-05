Hiking to protect hemlocks from invasive pests | arts and entertainment
ONEIDA, OSWEGO, JEFFERSON, LEWIS, ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES Community members are invited to attend guided walking and talking training sessions taking place through February on public trails in the area to learn how to monitor hemlocks for the presence of an invasive insect called Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA). This insect kills Eastern and Carolina hemlocks, a key beneficial tree species in the Tug Hill area, as well as Adirondack Park and other wooded areas in New York State.
HWA is found in Oswego County and can easily spread throughout the region and into the Tug Hill area and Adirondack Park. The purpose of the series of guided walks and talks is to recruit and train volunteers to recognize and report HWA in the hope that new infestations can be found early enough to treat and contain the infestation.
Registration is mandatory. Community members are encouraged to join a guided walk at Forest Park in Camden, from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, February 9. Participants will go for an easy hike around the park and learn how to identify hemlocks, survey for and recognize PLP and how to report any observed cases of PLP (or lack thereof) using their smartphones via a free mobile app called iMapInvasives – a community science tool.
Before participating, participants must follow these steps:
Download the free iMapInvasives mobile app from the Apple or Google App Store.
Video tutorials are available on the iMapInvasives YouTube channel and their website.
Those who cannot attend the hikes, but want to help can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/SLELO_VHC to register for the Virtual Hike Challenge (VHC). The webpage provides everything people need to know to investigate and report the HWA as well as an interactive map featuring public hiking trails with hemlock trees near the path for anyone to take self-guided hikes in search of the HWA. Those who register to take HCV will also win prizes.
As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos