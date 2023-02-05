Melinda Dillon, actress of ‘A Christmas Story’ and ‘Encounters of the Third Kind’, dies at 83





Melinda Dillon, who starred in Close Encounters of the Third Kind and A Christmas Story, has died. She was 83 years old. As the news hit the headlines on Friday, an obituary page for a cremation provider in Long Beach, California, States that Dillon died on January 9. The cause of death for the two-time Oscar nominee has not been made public, but the reasons to celebrate her life have long been clear. Dillon was born October 13, 1939 in Hope, Arkansas, and began performing at the Goodman Theater in Chicago, by a Turner Classic Films Biography. She was an original member of The Second City, the now renowned improv hub for later talents like Tina Fey, Steve Carell and Chris Farley. However, Dillon would make his dramatic bones on Broadway and study under legends like Uta Hagen and Lee Strasberg. She was nominated for a Tony Award in 1962 after starring in the original cast of Whos Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and starred in 1967’s You Know I Cant Hear You When the Waters Running, per person. I had had the American dream of going to New York and studying with Lee Strasberg, Dillon told the New York Times in 1976. I guess I just wasn’t prepared for things to happen so fast in New York. I’m not sophisticated. Melinda Dillon was a founding member of The Second City improv troupe before coming to Broadway. Michael Ochs Archive via Getty Images After collect small parts on daytime television shows such as Bonanza and The Jeffersons, Dillon broke into Hollywood with roles in Hal Ashbys Bound for Glory (1976) and opposite Paul Newman in George Roy Hills Slap Shot (1977). It was at Ashby’s suggestion that Steven Spielberg cast Dillon in his sci-fi classic Close Encounters, by The Hollywood Reporter. Dillon, who landed the role three days before filming, received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Dillon became a mainstay on coveted lists of casting agents for decades. She starred in FIST (1978) opposite Sylvester Stallone, portrayed John Lithgow’s wife in Harry and the Henderson (1987), and appeared in The Prince of Tides (1991) opposite Nick Nolte, under the direction of Barbra Streisand. Melinda Dillon was such a great actress, with a wonderful delicacy about her, Streisand tweeted on Friday. She was a delight to perform in Prince of Tides. May she rest in peace. Dillon earned her second Oscar nomination for Absence of Malice (1981), a legal thriller directed by Sydney Pollack that reunited her with Newman. Her role as Mother Parker in Bob Clarks A Christmas Story (1983) is remembered to this day. Dillon was cast in Spielberg’s iconic “Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977) just days before filming began. Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images So very sad to hear of the passing of Melinda Dillon, tweeted actor Lou Diamond Phillips. She played my adoptive mother in Sioux City, my second directorial effort. What light and what a blessing. So easy at her job that it was easy to forget how brilliant she was. I feel so lucky to have known her,” Phillips continued. RIP. Other notable credits include The Muppet Movie (1979), To Wong Foo (1995), Magnolia (1999), and Reign Over Me (2007). Married to the late Second City alum Richard Libertini from 1963 to 1978, Dillon is survived by their son. Many other Dillon’s peers, friends and colleagues now pay tribute to him online. Many recent deaths of wonderful actresses, including Melinda Dillon. His warmth and humanity were evident in every role. It really gives me a break from losing these ladies pic.twitter.com/bqlA6RGz9S — Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) February 4, 2023 The original Honey in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf too. I directed her 25 years ago on Tracey Ullman’s show. She was adorable. RIP Melinda Dillon. https://t.co/1sgq03z3pU — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 4, 2023 Melinda Dillon’s work has had such a profound effect on me. Every moment of her performance in Close Encounters was perfection. I am so grateful that she decided to give her art to the world. https://t.co/QccHdzcgBd — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) February 4, 2023 Goodbye Melinda Dillon

I worked with her and she was of course humble and kind. A pro-pro. RIP — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) February 4, 2023

