Brendon Urie welcomes a baby with his wife as Panic! at Late Night Gigs Discos near the Daily Press





Weeks after announcing the end of Panic! At Disco, musician Brendon Urie embarks on another adventure: fatherhood. The old Panic! The frontman, 35, reportedly welcomed his first child with wife Sarah Urie, 35, earlier this week, TMZ reported on Friday. Additional details about the baby, including date of birth, gender and name have not been released. Everyone was said to be happy and healthy, TMZ reported. Representatives for Brendon Urie did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times’ request for confirmation on Friday. The news of the baby’s birth comes as no surprise given that Urie announced on January 24 that he and his wife are pregnant. In the same social media post, he revealed that pop-rock group Panic! the days of Disco are over. Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin, he wrote in a statement shared on the Groups Instagram page. day shift Days of the week Start your morning with today’s local news Urie said the upcoming adventure of parenthood is going to be both humbling and exciting. He added that he would shift his focus from the band, which will no longer be, to his growing family. Thank you all for your immense support over the years, he wrote to fans. I sat here trying to find the perfect way to say this and I really can’t put into words how much it meant to us. Brendon Urie, who came out as pansexual in July 2018, married Sarah Urie (née Orzechowski) in April 2013. Urie formed Panic! at Disco in 2004 with childhood friends Ryan Ross on guitar, Brent Wilson on bass and Spencer Smith on drums. The band quickly achieved mainstream success with their debut album, A Fever You Cant Sweat Out, and the hit single I Write Sins Not Tragedies. Over the years, the original band members left Panic! at the disco until only Urie remains. He has continued to perform under the moniker, mostly solo, since 2015. Panic’s other hits include Nine in the Afternoon, Victorious, High Hopes and Death of a Bachelor. Panic! at the Disco a several shows remaining in Europe in February and March. The final show will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England on March 10. Los Angeles Times writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.

