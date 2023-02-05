Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson after actor calls UFC fighter a ‘little leprechaun’

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to respond to Liam Neeson, after the Irish actor called him a ‘little leprechaun’.

The UFC fighter, 34, spoke out after the Hollywood star, 70, said he was ‘[giving] Ireland has a bad reputation’ – although the couple have never met.

The MMA champion, who is known for enjoying a sling match on social media, took the high road in his response to the Taken star on Friday night.

Conor kept his caption short and didn’t tag or address Liam in his response.

He simply wrote: “Proud Irishman – always.” with an Irish flag emoji.

A follower commented on this post: “We [are] proud of you !’

Although many of his fans have shown their support, several make it clear that their alliances were with the Hollywood actor.

Some even went so far as to support him in a fictional brawl with the fighter, despite his lack of training.

One tweet read: “Liam is the man.”

Another wrote: “A lot here for Liam dragging ‘little pixie’ Connor McGregor (also my money is on Liam in a fight).”

Others simply decided to fan the fire by posting gifs of Liam under the post.

Liam launched into the bizarre rant aimed at Conor while giving his thoughts on UFC fights earlier this week.

Ask by men’s health for his thoughts on the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Liam replied, “UFC I can’t stand. For me, it’s like a fight in a bar. I know practitioners say, “No, you’re wrong during the months of training we do…”

‘Why don’t you just grab a bottle of beer and hit the other guy on the head? This is the next step for the UFC. I hate that.’

Calling Conor directly, he continued: “That little pixie Conor McGregor, he’s giving Ireland a bad name. I know he’s in good shape and I admire him for it. But I can’t bear it.

Liam has a habit of getting in trouble during interviews.

The Schindler’s List star has been branded a ‘racist’ following a 2019 interview where he revealed he spent a week prowling the streets with a cosh to murder a black man 40 years ago years, when he learned that a loved one had allegedly been raped while he was abroad.

While chatting with the Independent to promote his new film Cold Pursuit, the actor described how he walked the streets looking for a ‘black b*****d’ to kill in an attempt misguided revenge.

Following a global backlash, Liam appeared on Good Morning America in February to insist he was not racist and revealed he sought help from a Catholic priest after the incident.

He later issued a public apology, in which he said “the comments I made in no way reflect my true feelings or me, they were hurtful and divisive”. I deeply apologize.

Meanwhile, Conor has been a name on many lips this week, with Charles Oliveira and Jorge Masvidal brushing him off in recent days.

Charles hit out at Conor for “chickening off” and picking his fights, saying he doesn’t want to challenge himself anymore and only takes fights he thinks he can win.

Meanwhile, Jorge claimed that Conor was avoiding a fight with him for fear that the loss would be “bad for his brand”.

It comes as Conor continues to recover from being hit by a car while riding his bike, despite beingapparently lucky to get away with just a cut.

Filming after the accident, the mixed martial arts champion appeared breathless and shaken, telling the driver “I could have been dead”, but adding to the driver, “all good mate”.