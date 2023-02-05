Entertainment
Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson after actor calls UFC fighter a ‘little leprechaun’
Conor McGregor took to Twitter to respond to Liam Neeson, after the Irish actor called him a ‘little leprechaun’.
The UFC fighter, 34, spoke out after the Hollywood star, 70, said he was ‘[giving] Ireland has a bad reputation’ – although the couple have never met.
The MMA champion, who is known for enjoying a sling match on social media, took the high road in his response to the Taken star on Friday night.
Conor kept his caption short and didn’t tag or address Liam in his response.
He simply wrote: “Proud Irishman – always.” with an Irish flag emoji.
Second round: Conor McGregor, 34, took to Twitter to respond to actor Liam Neeson’s dig at the boxer, including him ‘a little leprechaun’
A follower commented on this post: “We [are] proud of you !’
Although many of his fans have shown their support, several make it clear that their alliances were with the Hollywood actor.
Some even went so far as to support him in a fictional brawl with the fighter, despite his lack of training.
One tweet read: “Liam is the man.”
Another wrote: “A lot here for Liam dragging ‘little pixie’ Connor McGregor (also my money is on Liam in a fight).”
Others simply decided to fan the fire by posting gifs of Liam under the post.
Liam launched into the bizarre rant aimed at Conor while giving his thoughts on UFC fights earlier this week.
Ask by men’s health for his thoughts on the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Liam replied, “UFC I can’t stand. For me, it’s like a fight in a bar. I know practitioners say, “No, you’re wrong during the months of training we do…”
Roots: The MMA fighter didn’t address the Love Actually bandmate directly in his response, just reaffirming he’s proud of his heritage
Not yet, Liam! : The Taken star’s bizarre attack on Conor follows an almost endless series of interview gaffes by the Irish actor over the years
‘Why don’t you just grab a bottle of beer and hit the other guy on the head? This is the next step for the UFC. I hate that.’
Calling Conor directly, he continued: “That little pixie Conor McGregor, he’s giving Ireland a bad name. I know he’s in good shape and I admire him for it. But I can’t bear it.
Liam has a habit of getting in trouble during interviews.
The Schindler’s List star has been branded a ‘racist’ following a 2019 interview where he revealed he spent a week prowling the streets with a cosh to murder a black man 40 years ago years, when he learned that a loved one had allegedly been raped while he was abroad.
While chatting with the Independent to promote his new film Cold Pursuit, the actor described how he walked the streets looking for a ‘black b*****d’ to kill in an attempt misguided revenge.
Following a global backlash, Liam appeared on Good Morning America in February to insist he was not racist and revealed he sought help from a Catholic priest after the incident.
Twitter erupts: Fans of the fighter and actor showed support for both sides, with some fans even betting who would win a fictional brawl between the two
He later issued a public apology, in which he said “the comments I made in no way reflect my true feelings or me, they were hurtful and divisive”. I deeply apologize.
Meanwhile, Conor has been a name on many lips this week, with Charles Oliveira and Jorge Masvidal brushing him off in recent days.
Charles hit out at Conor for “chickening off” and picking his fights, saying he doesn’t want to challenge himself anymore and only takes fights he thinks he can win.
Meanwhile, Jorge claimed that Conor was avoiding a fight with him for fear that the loss would be “bad for his brand”.
It comes as Conor continues to recover from being hit by a car while riding his bike, despite beingapparently lucky to get away with just a cut.
Filming after the accident, the mixed martial arts champion appeared breathless and shaken, telling the driver “I could have been dead”, but adding to the driver, “all good mate”.
Accident: It comes as Conor continues to recover from being hit by a car while riding his bike, although he was apparently lucky to escape with just a cut
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11712851/Conor-McGregor-responds-Liam-Neeson-actor-branded-UFC-fighter-little-leprechaun.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Announce TV Show
- Watch the moment a huge wave hits this boat during a Coast Guard rescue attempt
- Turkey and Syria Earthquake: Death Toll, Injured, and Relief Efforts
- Iqualit locations are host to three craft fairs
- ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Recap: Season 3 Episode 5
- Liz Truss blames economic ‘orthodoxy’ and the Conservative Party for the downfall
- The 2023 Grammys were rewarded and UCLA scored
- Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week 2023
- Blood test predicts which people with amyloid are more likely to have cognitive decline
- How Indo-Pak cricket flourished during Musharraf’s reign
- South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Panel (January-December 2022) – South Sudan
- A clueless return to the Super Bowl