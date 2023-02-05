No phones allowed inside the wedding venue

Jaipur: Similar to what was seen at the wedding ceremony of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also announced a no-phone policy in their wedding functions scheduled for February 6-7.

Rajasthan is set to witness another star wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the first Bollywood wedding of 2023 in the desert state. Last year, Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in Sawai Madhopur.

Following the same policy as Vicky and Katrina, the star couple announced a ‘no phone policy’ and hotel staff were notified.

Additionally, guests of the bride and groom were asked not to post any photos of the wedding on social media.

According to the sources, the weddings of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be held from February 5 to 7.

Earlier, reports said that 100-125 guests would attend the wedding in addition to the families of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Kiara landed in Jaisalmer on Saturday night with a designer Manish Malhotra. It is said that celebrities like Karan Johar and Isha Ambani will also attend the wedding.

Reportedly, around 80 rooms have been booked at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer for the wedding.

Along with this, around 70 luxury cars have also been reserved to transport the guests.