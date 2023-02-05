



George R. Robertsona Canadian actor best known for playing the stuffy but hilarious chef Henry J. Hurst in six police academy films, died at the age of 89.

The family confirmed his death at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center on Jan. 29 in an obituary. He has been described as a “husband, father, grandfather, actor, writer, painter, [and] humanitarian” and his family wrote that he “leaves a legacy of many achievements“, many of which can be attributed to his long career in film and television.

Born in Brampton, Ontario on April 20, 1933, Robertson began his acting career in the theater stage before booking small roles in several television series, including The FBI, The deadliest game And cool million. But that wasn’t until he landed a role in the ’80s classic police academy, alongside stars Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall and the late Bubba Smith that he got his big break. The film was a huge commercial success and led to five more sequels between 1985 and 1989.

Moviestore/Shutterstock



After the film franchise ended, Robertson went on to star in several TV movies and TV series like The road to 9/11, The Pentagon Papers And Sunday at Tiffany’s. He also held a regular role in the CTV drama series FR from 1989-1994. He took on acting roles until 2017, his last two credits being Crossfire in 2016 and From the cradle to the grave in 2017.





Robertson racked up about 80 acting credits throughout his career and received the 1993 Margaret Collier Award from the Canadian Broadcast Corporation, according to his family.

Despite her long film career, her family noted that “her most important goals were achieved by helping others”. They said after his stint as Chief Hurst in police academy, he used his role to speak to young people in high schools across Canada as an ambassador for UNICEF, an act that eventually won him the Danny Kaye Award from UNICEF Canada in 1990 for his outstanding contribution. He also helped raise funds for an orphanage in Chiang Mai, Thailand by walking 529 kilometers (over 328 miles).

Robertson had been an athlete before becoming an actor, participating in both hockey and football in high school, and his family said that in his later years he turned to a different kind of art: painting and painting. ‘writing.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Adele; two daughters, Sarah and Ellen; as well as several grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in March.

