Shah Rukh Khan did. He is now officially at the top of the game, with his Pathane emerging as Bollywood’s biggest hit. What is all the more remarkable is that he did it without too much fuss, with the record being marked on a day when he exceeded Rs 20 crores in his kitty. Typically when it comes to the records game there is some sort of waiting period involved when the collections start to dwindle and then it all boils down to Rs 1-2 crore collected daily resulting in a mark or pause for the movie in question.

Box Office - Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is Bollywood's Greatest Now, Surpasses Aamir Khan's Dangal Lifespan and Enters Rs 400 Crore Club

Well, not in case of Pathane which had its 11th day bigger than the 1st day of all Bollywood releases of 2022 except Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva [Rs 37 crores]. It shows just how well the Sidharth Anand-directed film is shooting in theaters and there’s so much more to be had in the days and weeks to come. With Rs 23 crores* collected on Saturday, the film is on a super strong run which will only be accentuated by a huge Sunday ahead of it. Will it hit the Rs 30 crore mark again? Well, it seems entirely possible even if it would be unprecedented.

As for the then-well record trip, with Rs 401.15 crores* in its prize pool so far, the film is far ahead of Rs 387.38 crores which Dangal had collected in its lifetime in 2016. It took many years for Bollywood to finally rise in terms of records and one just hopes that whatever score this Yash Raj Films production earns at the end of its life, this record is also surpassed by another Bollywood biggie in months not years.

Mega blockbuster of all time.

*Estimates. Expected final figures

Note: All collections according to production and distribution sources

More pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection, Pathaan Movie Review

Key words : Aamir Khan, Box Office, Dangal, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Pathaan, Pathaan Box Office, Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand, SRK, Yash Raj Films, YRF