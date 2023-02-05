Entertainment
Charlie Puth and girlfriend Brooke Sansone hold hands at pre-Grammys party in Hollywood
Charlie Puth and his girlfriend Brooke Sansone look loved as they hold hands at the pre-Grammys party in Hollywood
Charlie Puth and his girlfriend Brooke Sansone were pictured hanging out with each other at a pre-Grammys party held at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday night.
The 31-year-old songwriter and his partner held hands as they took a short walk outside the main star-studded function area.
The hitmaker and social media personality who was spotted sticking together last month has known each other for much of their lives.
Puth wore a purple crewneck sweater which he then removed, revealing a white muscle shirt.
The See You Again singer also rocked distressed blue jeans and white sneakers.
Unique couple: Charlie Puth and his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, were photographed with each other at a pre-Grammys party held at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles on Thursday night
Sansone opted for a white T-shirt worn under a black leather jacket.
The social media personality also wore a patterned maxi skirt and a pair of knee-high leather boots.
She kept a white handbag slung over her right shoulder and her beautiful brown hair was left loose throughout the evening.
Although Puth and his girlfriend have only been spotted together in recent months, they have known each other since they were young.
The hitmaker has already appeared onThe Howard Stern Showand said he and Sansone, whom he did not refer to by name, had been friends for a long time.
He revealed: ‘[She’s] someone I grew up with… She was always very, very nice to me.’
The performer also opened up about going through a particularly tough breakup in 2019, which caused him to re-evaluate his priorities and his love life.
“I just wanted to throw it under the rug and start over and surround myself with better people,” he said.
Comfortable clothes: Puth wore a purple crew-neck sweater which he then removed, revealing a white muscle shirt
Layering: Sansone opted for a white t-shirt worn under a black leather jacket
In the past: The hitmaker previously appeared on The Howard Stern Show and said he and Sansone, whom he did not call by name, had been friends for a long time
Puth went on to remark that he trusted Sansone to support him in particularly difficult times.
“I guess when times are inevitably going to be tough in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well,” he said.
The performer also said he was “definitely” in love and that his new relationship was “it” for him.
It’s love ! The performer also said he was “definitely” in love and that his new relationship was “it” for him.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11713553/Charlie-Puth-girlfriend-Brooke-Sansone-hold-hands-pre-Grammys-party-Hollywood.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Announce TV Show
- Watch the moment a huge wave hits this boat during a Coast Guard rescue attempt
- Turkey and Syria Earthquake: Death Toll, Injured, and Relief Efforts
- Iqualit locations are host to three craft fairs
- ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Recap: Season 3 Episode 5
- Liz Truss blames economic ‘orthodoxy’ and the Conservative Party for the downfall
- The 2023 Grammys were rewarded and UCLA scored
- Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week 2023
- Blood test predicts which people with amyloid are more likely to have cognitive decline
- How Indo-Pak cricket flourished during Musharraf’s reign
- South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Panel (January-December 2022) – South Sudan
- A clueless return to the Super Bowl