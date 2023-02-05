Charlie Puth and girlfriend Brooke Sansone hold hands at pre-Grammys party in Hollywood

Charlie Puth and his girlfriend Brooke Sansone were pictured hanging out with each other at a pre-Grammys party held at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old songwriter and his partner held hands as they took a short walk outside the main star-studded function area.

The hitmaker and social media personality who was spotted sticking together last month has known each other for much of their lives.

Puth wore a purple crewneck sweater which he then removed, revealing a white muscle shirt.

The See You Again singer also rocked distressed blue jeans and white sneakers.

Unique couple: Charlie Puth and his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, were photographed with each other at a pre-Grammys party held at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles on Thursday night

Sansone opted for a white T-shirt worn under a black leather jacket.

The social media personality also wore a patterned maxi skirt and a pair of knee-high leather boots.

She kept a white handbag slung over her right shoulder and her beautiful brown hair was left loose throughout the evening.

Although Puth and his girlfriend have only been spotted together in recent months, they have known each other since they were young.

The hitmaker has already appeared onThe Howard Stern Showand said he and Sansone, whom he did not refer to by name, had been friends for a long time.

He revealed: ‘[She’s] someone I grew up with… She was always very, very nice to me.’

The performer also opened up about going through a particularly tough breakup in 2019, which caused him to re-evaluate his priorities and his love life.

“I just wanted to throw it under the rug and start over and surround myself with better people,” he said.

Comfortable clothes: Puth wore a purple crew-neck sweater which he then removed, revealing a white muscle shirt

Layering: Sansone opted for a white t-shirt worn under a black leather jacket

In the past: The hitmaker previously appeared on The Howard Stern Show and said he and Sansone, whom he did not call by name, had been friends for a long time

Puth went on to remark that he trusted Sansone to support him in particularly difficult times.

“I guess when times are inevitably going to be tough in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well,” he said.

The performer also said he was “definitely” in love and that his new relationship was “it” for him.