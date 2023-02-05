RRR stars keen to make Hollywood movies





The success of Bong Joon-HosParasiteshowed that American audiences are more open than ever to watching foreign films. Even allowing for this refreshing development, the rise ofRRRas one of the important films of 2022 is always surprising. The filmmakers behind this extravagant three-hour alternative history in the Telugu language of Indian revolutionaries fighting against British rule were mostly unknown outside their home country, but the excellence of RRRorganically created a fan base around the film which broke viewing records once it arrived on Netflix. In the wake of the movies’ popularity, the stars ofRRRnow want to star in American productions. They already have ideas about the type of film they would like to be in. RRR is a hit among casual moviegoers and critics RRR actor Ram Charan at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards I Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images The arrival of RRRin theaters took years longer than expected. The Tollywood movie was supposed to be released in the summer of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent outbreaks pushed the date back several times. The finished product was well worth the wait, and audiences around the world flocked to the film once it was available to them. WhenRRRwas released in the United States in March, it did so in over 1,150 locations, the most ever for an Indian film. The initial release did so well that the film was reintroduced to theaters for a one-night event in June called the #encRRRe.Globally,RRRis the third highest-grossing Indian film and the second-highest-grossing Telugu film of all time. The film also caused a stir on Netflix, becoming the first non-English film to stay in the top 10 for 15 weeks. RRR was also acclaimed by major awards bodies as one of the best films of the year. The film won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes and also won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards. RRRwas also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. The movie stars want to use their newfound fame to win roles in America RRRbreakthrough should give its main stars the opportunity to cross paths and make films in the United States. NT Rama Rao Jr., who plays Komaram Bheem, and Ram Charan Teja, who plays Alluri Sitarama Raju, are both established stars of Telugu cinema and have won several awards in their home countries, but in an interview with Varietys Clayton Davis, they each talked about their desire to pursue opportunities in American projects. NTR Jr. and Ram Charan are so excited about the potential that they start talking to each other. Why not? You know, were the actors Clayton. Bring it, you know? said Rama Rao Jr. We would like to explore that, supported Charan. They both have blockbusters in mind The duo also have a preference in the types of films they would like to do, saying they are interested in starring in a Fast and Furious-action movie style. As fun as it is to dream of these actors espousing the importance of family, the creativity of RRR the narration shows that their talents can apply to many different genres and tones. Given how open they are about their career plans, it is to be hoped that American casting directors will get in touch with their agents in the near future. Ask your directors to meet us on set as well, and I think we’ll do a great job,” Charan said.

