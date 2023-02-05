Entertainment
SM Entertainment will establish its first multi-tag system
SM Entertainment will launch a multi-label system for the first time in its 28-year history, pledging to no longer depend on founder Lee Soo-man as chief music producer and rolling out two new groups every year.
We have realized the limits of production and management of intellectual property [IP] which responds to market and fan demands, co-CEO Lee Sung-su said in a video uploaded to the K-pop agencies’ YouTube channel on Friday.
The biggest changes that will come with the new system are the establishment of multi-production, multi-label centers and a subsidiary specializing in music publishing.
In the video presentation, CEO Lee introduced the changes as the third phase of SM Entertainment, or SM 3.0. SM 1.0 was the years between 1995 and 2010 when the first group of major artists debuted and SM 2.0 from 2010 to 2022 when K-pop started accelerating its influence outside of Korea.
SM Entertainment, a major K-pop company founded in 1995 by Lee, is home to some of K-pop’s biggest acts, including girl groups Red Velvet and aespa and boy groups NCT, Exo, SHINee and TVXQ.
Unlike other K-pop agencies that reduced their dependence on their founders, namely Bang Si-hyuks HYBE, Park Jin-youngs JYP Entertainment and Yang Hyun-suks YG Entertainment, the company kept Lee as the official chief music producer for all SM artists. .
In fact, SM Entertainment had donated up to 6% of its revenue to a 100% Lee-owned music production company named Like Planning for his insight into music creation. Last year, the company promised to sever ties with Like Planning after an official letter to shareholders from Align Partners Capital Management, which owns 1.1% of SM Entertainment.
The contract between the two companies ended on December 31, and SM Entertainment rolled out new plans to redeem themselves with shareholders.
Under the new system, SM artists will be placed in five production centers that will be given their own independent status, CEO Lee said. An additional production center will be created to oversee the creation and management of virtual human avatars such as Naevis.”
SM Entertainment will release three new K-pop groups and a virtual singer this year. The company will also release 30% more albums by its artists and aim to sell 18 million copies in total.
The agency will also invest more in expanding its portfolio, including focusing on new technologies such as the metaverse and acquiring music companies across various genres to break free from its dance-centric discography.
Founder Lees’ future position was not shared on Friday. SM Entertainment said it will share details about the company’s revenue goals and plans in future presentations.
Our goal with SM 3.0 is to stand out as a fan- and shareholder-centric global entertainment company, co-CEO Tak Young-jun said in the video. We promise to communicate more actively with fans and shareholders with SM 3.0, starting with our multi-production and label system.
The new system is expected to improve company profits and boost shareholder confidence in the company, in addition to the company’s announcement last month to increase the number of outside directors and make its relationships with more transparent subsidiaries, according to Park Seong-guk, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.
Apart from the independence of the board of directors and the normalization of its relationship with its affiliated company, the multiproduction system should have a positive influence on the profits of the company in the medium and long term, he said.
The new multi-production system should make the activities of the company’s artists more transparent and make the debut of new groups much more efficient.
Shares of the company have risen steadily since Jan. 16, when the price closed at 74,500 won ($61), to close at 91,000 won on Friday, up 2.1% from the previous day.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
|
Sources
2/ https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/2023/02/05/business/industry/Korea-Kpop-SM-Entertainment/20230205144233994.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Announce TV Show
- Watch the moment a huge wave hits this boat during a Coast Guard rescue attempt
- Turkey and Syria Earthquake: Death Toll, Injured, and Relief Efforts
- Iqualit locations are host to three craft fairs
- ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Recap: Season 3 Episode 5
- Liz Truss blames economic ‘orthodoxy’ and the Conservative Party for the downfall
- The 2023 Grammys were rewarded and UCLA scored
- Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week 2023
- Blood test predicts which people with amyloid are more likely to have cognitive decline
- How Indo-Pak cricket flourished during Musharraf’s reign
- South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Panel (January-December 2022) – South Sudan
- A clueless return to the Super Bowl