SM Entertainment will establish its first multi-tag system

SM Entertainment will launch a multi-label system for the first time in its 28-year history, pledging to no longer depend on founder Lee Soo-man as chief music producer and rolling out two new groups every year.

We have realized the limits of production and management of intellectual property [IP] which responds to market and fan demands, co-CEO Lee Sung-su said in a video uploaded to the K-pop agencies’ YouTube channel on Friday.

The biggest changes that will come with the new system are the establishment of multi-production, multi-label centers and a subsidiary specializing in music publishing.

In the video presentation, CEO Lee introduced the changes as the third phase of SM Entertainment, or SM 3.0. SM 1.0 was the years between 1995 and 2010 when the first group of major artists debuted and SM 2.0 from 2010 to 2022 when K-pop started accelerating its influence outside of Korea.

SM Entertainment, a major K-pop company founded in 1995 by Lee, is home to some of K-pop’s biggest acts, including girl groups Red Velvet and aespa and boy groups NCT, Exo, SHINee and TVXQ.

Unlike other K-pop agencies that reduced their dependence on their founders, namely Bang Si-hyuks HYBE, Park Jin-youngs JYP Entertainment and Yang Hyun-suks YG Entertainment, the company kept Lee as the official chief music producer for all SM artists. .

In fact, SM Entertainment had donated up to 6% of its revenue to a 100% Lee-owned music production company named Like Planning for his insight into music creation. Last year, the company promised to sever ties with Like Planning after an official letter to shareholders from Align Partners Capital Management, which owns 1.1% of SM Entertainment.

The contract between the two companies ended on December 31, and SM Entertainment rolled out new plans to redeem themselves with shareholders.

Under the new system, SM artists will be placed in five production centers that will be given their own independent status, CEO Lee said. An additional production center will be created to oversee the creation and management of virtual human avatars such as Naevis.”

SM Entertainment will release three new K-pop groups and a virtual singer this year. The company will also release 30% more albums by its artists and aim to sell 18 million copies in total.

The agency will also invest more in expanding its portfolio, including focusing on new technologies such as the metaverse and acquiring music companies across various genres to break free from its dance-centric discography.

Founder Lees’ future position was not shared on Friday. SM Entertainment said it will share details about the company’s revenue goals and plans in future presentations.

Our goal with SM 3.0 is to stand out as a fan- and shareholder-centric global entertainment company, co-CEO Tak Young-jun said in the video. We promise to communicate more actively with fans and shareholders with SM 3.0, starting with our multi-production and label system.

The new system is expected to improve company profits and boost shareholder confidence in the company, in addition to the company’s announcement last month to increase the number of outside directors and make its relationships with more transparent subsidiaries, according to Park Seong-guk, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.

Apart from the independence of the board of directors and the normalization of its relationship with its affiliated company, the multiproduction system should have a positive influence on the profits of the company in the medium and long term, he said.

The new multi-production system should make the activities of the company’s artists more transparent and make the debut of new groups much more efficient.

Shares of the company have risen steadily since Jan. 16, when the price closed at 74,500 won ($61), to close at 91,000 won on Friday, up 2.1% from the previous day.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]