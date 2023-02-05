Woman encourages obsessive behavior





Kangana Ranaut Claims Bollywood’s ‘Notorious Womanizer’ Is Spying On Him: Wife Encourages Obsessive Behavior The latest Instagram messages of actress Kangana Ranaut have shocked Internet users. THE dhaakad On Sunday, the actress took to her IG Story and claimed she was stalked by a Bollywood actor. She said the paparazzi followed her unannounced and alleged they were being paid by someone else for the photos. She further claimed that her personal information and professional agreements were also leaked. The actress also mentioned his wife and their newborn daughter. Kangana Ranaut says the actor forced himself on her Kangana’s IG story read, “Wherever I go I’m being followed and spied on, not just in the streets, even in the parking lot of my building and on the terrace of my house, they put zoom lenses to capture me, everything everyone knows the paparazzi only visit the stars if they are warned these days they even started charging to click on the actors my team or I don’t pay them so who pays them in the morning I got clicked at 6:30 how do they get my schedule and now as i was finishing my morning choreography practice session no one was invited to come to the studio but they all came in large numbers , even on a Sunday. “I’m sure my whatsapp data is leaked, business offers or even personal life details, his obsessed nepo mafia clown who once showed up at my door uninvited and forced himself on me is a known womanizer and casanova but now vice president of the nepo mafia squad also forces his wife to become a producer, make more female centric films, dress like me and even do interiors like me, they even hired my stylist and even home stylists for many years who then refused to work with me,” she added. Kangana’s Shocking Claims The enigmatic note of Kangana Ranaut In a follow-up post, she continued, “My wife encourages this obsessive behavior, she even wore the same saree for her wedding that I wore earlier for my brother’s wedding reception, that’s more than scary…Recently a movie costumer friend (best friend) I knew for over a decade that he also had a bad fallout with me, coincidentally he now works with the couple My financiers or business partners cancel last minute deals for no reason. I think he is trying to isolate me and put me under mental stress. BTW he keeps her on a separate floor, they both live separately in the same building. I suggests she needs to say no to this arrangement and keep an eye on him… how does he get all this data and what is he getting into because if he gets in trouble she and her baby will get too trouble… she has to take charge of her life and make sure he doesn’t do anything illegal. . Lots of love to you my dear daughter and your newborn.” The history of Kangana IG Although she didn’t take a name, it appears to be a veiled attack on Alia Bhatt. In particular, the Gangubai Kathiawadi The actress chose a white Sabyasachi saree for her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. The same outfit was once worn by Kangana for her brother’s wedding. It should also be noted that Alia and Ranbir have two apartments on different floors in the Vastu residence of Bandra. They recently welcomed a baby girl.

