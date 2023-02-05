10 Best Movie Actor Comebacks

Sometimes when an actor has to step back from the public eye for a bit and see the world, they come back a better performer. It can be easy for actors to lose their sense of craft when working in the Hollywood movie machine, so a break, either from stardom or acting entirely, can lead to a powerful comeback.





It’s not usually a happy story when an actor stops working, but as cliché as it sounds, pain and art are often directly linked. On their second try, the actors are often more eager for success than before and, often, more in tune with themselves and their limits.

ten Brendan Fraser broke his body and returned as a drama star

Few actors working today are as invested in acting as Brendan Fraser. With his masterful ability to blend seriousness and comedy, Fraser made a name for himself as a leading man, although multiple on-set injuries led to an early retirement.

Only, the retirement was not final, and in recent years Fraser has reintroduced himself to the world thanks to properties like Doom Patrol and the critical success of The whale. For many fans, Brendan Fraser has always been a star, but now he’s proven it.

9 Nicolas Cage never stopped working

Nicolas Cage has always been a confusing figure in the world of pop culture. From his early critical successes to his action-packed roles in the ’90s, Cage seems to defy being boxed in as an actor, though his love for the craft is evident.

After years of being one of the biggest stars in the world, Cage settled into relative obscurity, but he never stopped working. In recent years, however, with critical successes like Pig And The unbearable weight of massive talenteach of which plays to the idiosyncrasies of their personality, Cage has made an undeniable comeback.

8 Tarantino revived John Travolta’s career

In the 70s John Travolta was an undeniable star, but by the 90s much of his fame had faded. His career was not yet doomed, as a hot new director, Quentin Tarantino, was planning something big for his second film. pulp Fictionand Travolta was perfect for them.

pulp Fiction changed everything for Travolta. The film played heavily on viewers’ sense of nostalgia and time, and the cast was filled with recognizable faces from the past. Tarantino seems like an absolute expert at reviving people’s careers, and few have worked as well as Travolta.

7 Keanu Reaves has redefined cinema many times

After the declining popular success of The matrix trilogy, Keanu Reeves has become the stuff of legends, appearing at random to inspire acts of kindness. In recent years, however, since John Wick changed the look of action movies, Keanu became something of a mystical existence in Hollywood, imparting words of wisdom on talk shows, rather than extraordinary anecdotes.

Keanu has had several fallow periods in his career, but always finds his way back into the mainstream. His main weapons are his humility and dedication, not to mention his impeccable public image, often rare on film sets.

6 Drew Barrymore has returned from a troubled public life

Child stars often have difficult times in their personal lives; their youth combined with massive fame and money is not, as you might expect, an ideal environment to grow up in. Drew Barrymore, who comes from a long line of actors, had his first film role at age five and shot to fame at age eight with his role in AND the alien.

Barrymore’s teens and early twenties weren’t easy, but eventually her life stabilized. With hits like his shocking cameo in Shout and his leading role in The Wedding Singer, Drew Barrymore has claimed his place as a star and symbol of personal growth.

5 Bruce Willis looks like John McClane in many ways

THE die hard The series chronicles the life of John McClane, a tough NYPD detective who constantly ping-pongs between high and low status. As with McClane, there have been many times people have counted out Bruce Willis, but until his recent retirement, they were always wrong.

When connected, Bruce Willis is an undeniably compelling actor, so it’s no wonder there have always been directors looking to work with the man. Bruce Willis has starred in many movies over the years, but everyone loves a low-level comeback story, and no one delivers one quite like him. For example, in three films that each relaunched his career, Armageddon,pulp FictionAnd The sixth sense.

4 The Godfather saved Marlon Brando

Watching At the water’s edge, one thing becomes painfully clear; Marlon Brando is one of the greatest actors of all time. Unfortunately, Brando became the poster child for many stereotypical method actor reviews and ended up having an unsuccessful 1960s.

Everything changed, for Brando and cinema as an art form, with the release of The Godfather. The film’s quality and power are undeniable, built on the solid foundation of Marlon Brando’s performance as Vito Corleone. The role won Brando a second Oscar, leading to a renewed career with increasingly outlandish behavior.

3 Ben Affleck continues to surprise people

Along with his longtime friend Matt Damon, Ben Affleck quickly achieved popular and critical success with their film Goodwill hunting. For a time, Affleck established himself as a leading man, but after a string of lackluster performances, it looked like he might have lost his precocious charm.

Affleck eventually found his way back to stardom, helped greatly by his success as a director. Affleck finally found a way to inject his inherent mix of charm and pain into his roles, and viewers can’t get enough of it. With successes like Argo, Gone baby goneAnd The city, Affleck is no longer the supporting actor in Matt Damon’s Will Hunting; he became an author.

2 Nothing can stop the charm of Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton is Batman, even when he’s playing something else. Although his first success as the Dark Knight propelled the actor-turned-actor to a level of success he could not have imagined, he took on the challenge that many in his position took on, a role well -loved that he could never outgrow.

Finally, after years of struggling to find his footing in Hollywood, Keaton looked back on his past with his role as Riggan Thomson in birdman, an actor whose career was defined by his early success as a superhero. Thanks to new successes in Projector And Spider-Man: HomecomingKeaton has built an extremely healthy second streak on the movies.

1 One day there will be a biopic of Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. first starred in one of his father’s films, Grind, at the age of five. Although he discovered his passion for acting at such a young age and received critical acclaim in films like ChaplainDowney’s drug problems have been a constant strain on his career.

Downey has maintained his sobriety since 2003; luckily, his timing couldn’t have been better. After a few hits, like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang And ZodiacDowney landed what might be the greatest role of all time, Tony Stark in Iron Man. Now, as one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, Downey has become an inspiration to many, and likely the future subject of a juicy biopic.

