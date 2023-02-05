As many work from home, office owners offer entertainment to attract tenants | Thread

As landlords scramble to bring people back to office buildings that have emptied during the pandemic, some are turning to entertainment and other incentives such as yoga classes to woo wary workers.

At the Water Garden office complex in Santa Monica, a dance troupe has taken up residence and puts on free shows and classes for kids. Flower arranging classes are packed, and the weekly tenant-only comedy show after work is a hot ticket. Musical performances by local artists are a lunchtime draw.

Farmers’ markets, concerts, art shows and other attractions for office tenants aren’t completely new, but they’ve become urgent as landlords and managers of the companies occupying their buildings strive to entice workers to show up. Some landlords hire “Tenant Experience Managers”.

In most commercial buildings, only about half of the workers show up at their desks on weekdays, key card swipes reveal. Office leasing is also weak: space rentals fell again in the last quarter to bring the overall total of unleased space in Los Angeles County to nearly 20%, well above the 12% rate. before the pandemic.

To attract workers to the office, “you have to find new ways to engage people,” said Bess Wyrick, Water Garden programming manager for property manager CBRE.

Since daily presence in the office is not mandatory in many companies, “it’s no longer about trying to create a balance between work and lifestyle,” she said. “It’s about creating a hybrid workplace where people are excited to come.”

Hybrid work models have become widespread since the 2020 pandemic shutdown. As companies bring workers together, many have reduced the number of days their employees have to be in the office, creating flexible combinations of workdays. office and remote working days.

Cosmetics company L’Oral Group requires employees to work in the office at least three times a week, on days of their choosing. The Oral sweetens the desktop experience with comforts such as a fitness center, restaurant, juice cafe, and a hut-like bar that serves coffee drinks and, depending on the occasion, alcohol.

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney recently announced that employees working from home must return to the office Monday through Thursday starting March 1. Fridays are generally the least crowded days for offices, Studies show, and while most employees toil at home that day, a few companies take them off the work schedule altogether and working 32 hours a week.

Landlords are also keen to make offices attractive so that tenants continue to rent space in their buildings.

The campus-like Water Garden was a dreary place after being devoid of occupants during the worst of the pandemic, Wyrick said. While they were away, nearby businesses and restaurants went bankrupt or left for other reasons.

“The area was a ghost town,” she said.

Wyrick’s first move was to organize live performances by local musicians and dancers in the courtyard. Among the complex’s major tenants are retailer Amazon and technology company Oracle.

One of Wyrick’s goals was to make the Water Garden a place people wanted to visit, including neighbors who could drop by to catch a mid-day concert or see works by local artists on display and for sale. in the halls of the four office buildings. Creating a buzz of campus life could help address a common chicken-and-egg complaint about going back to the office, people don’t want to go if other people aren’t around.

Paying artists to appear, serving free food to tenants at holiday parties and other planned events are part of a marketing strategy to occupy the property, she said.

“We’re going to lose money at first,” she said, “but it gets people rooting in the space.”

The key measure of success is tenancy, and Water Garden has added tenants over the past 12 months. Its 1.4 million square feet of leasable space is 86% leased, up from 72% a year ago, Wyrick said.

One of his moves to enliven the place was to agree to an unusually short lease with a well-known dance company for a sprawling first-floor space last occupied by a furniture showroom. In exchange, Jacob Jonas The Company agreed to engage with other tenants through free classes, shows, and other events.

The nonprofit dance company has performed at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and the Hollywood Bowl, as well as with musical artists such as Rosalia, East, Elton John and Britney Spears.

For years, the company was based at the Wallace Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The chance to dance in an office complex built to the buttoned-up tastes of 1990s corporate executives is particularly appealing to company founder Jacob Jonas, a Santa Monica native who got his start as a street performer on the promenade of Venice at the age of 13.

“Our neighbors are some of the biggest companies in our country. There’s something really validating about that and sharing our work,” he said. “When you have people working behind a desk from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then you can expose them to creativity and expose them to art in such a unique setting, that crossover is quite beautiful.”

Water Garden workers and visitors can take floral design workshops, attend weekly comedy shows and watch movie nights.

Nearly a fifth of LA County office space was vacated late last year, according to CBRE, and more empty space could soon hit the market as tenants hoping to save money are trying to sublet unwanted space due to concerns about a shrinking economy and potential layoffs. Some are reducing their space because their employees are working remotely.

“The general consensus among most economists is that we are headed for a recession,” said Bradford Ortlund, research director at CBRE. Many companies refuse to expand their offices or reduce space until the economic situation becomes clearer.

The nature of high-end offices was already changing before the pandemic, as many landlords toned down the dramatic formality of their entrances originally intended to lend status and reliability to the businesses inside. As remoteness fell out of favor, the owners have decided to make their halls and courtyards places to stay and enjoy rather than just walk through in admiration.

Their desire to bring remote workers back into offices makes hotel-like hospitality freshly valuable, said the owners of the US Bank Tower, the tallest office building in Los Angeles at 72 stories.

It was built to be an imposing corporate cathedral in 1989, but owner Silverstein Properties is nearing completion of a $60 million renovation intended to make it look more like a laid-back hotel where tenants and visitors are invited to relax. The lobby will feature a cocktail and juice bar, coffee bar, take-out packaged food market, communal tables, large lounge area with comfortable seating and cabanas to add a resort feel.

Staff will focus on hospitality, said Melanie Navas, tenant experience manager. The names and birthdays of the people are to be remembered. The 54th floor is a tenant-only lounge with a coffee bar and weekly breakfasts to help inspire a sense of community. There are yoga classes at the gym on the 57th floor overlooking the city.

“The goal is to make people want to come back to work and come back to the building,” she added, “and to have them leave happy.”

Art is a top priority for Brookfield Properties, the largest owner of office space in downtown Los Angeles, which has a long-standing tenant engagement program. Permanent and rotating art exhibits are fun and good for occupancy, said Bert Dezzutti, Brookfield’s West Region Manager.

“Younger workers are more likely to return to the office if they are around art,” he said, citing a survey commissioned by Brookfield in the UK last year which also found that activities arts and culture improve people’s sense of well-being and make them more productive. in the office.

“A positive element that has emerged from the tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic is a new emphasis on what makes a ‘happy’ workplace,” the investigation report said. The results suggest that workers want to work in spaces enriched by art, culture and well-being, which they believe foster creativity and satisfaction.

“Offices of the future must be more than work machines,” the report states, “they must respond to the rich inner life we ​​all possess.”

A youth-friendly program that Brookfield offers in Los Angeles is an annual music festival that follows the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Acts of the popular Desert Concert Series appear after work for four nights in August at a Brookfield office and retail complex near Crypto.com Arena.

Colburn School musicians play acoustic sets at another Brookfield property. There are DJ concerts open to all and wellness events for tenants that include skincare classes and meditative sound baths.

“We create opportunities for people to interact,” Dezzutti said. “It’s all about the engagement.”

2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.