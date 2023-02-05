Bollywood Films – Houseful Board of Directors; packed Basusree a rarity, says 71-year-old co-owner

The septuagenarian co-owner of a cinema that opened in 1947 relishes the spectacular success of Pathaan, like many other exhibitors across the country.

For Debjiban Basu of Basusree, Shah Rukh Khan symbolizes a much-needed antidote to the current atmosphere of hatred and division.

He defends an Indian cinema that transcends social, geographical and cultural barriers. That’s what movies are supposed to do, bring people together, said Basu, 71.

Pathanea spy action thriller, has broken numerous box office records and raised Rs 700 crore gross worldwide since its January 25 release, despite initial threats from the saffron ecosystem.

In doing so, the film somehow restored the idea of ​​a loud, over-the-top, yet lovable and inclusive Bollywood best represented by Amitabh Bachchan’s films in the 70s and early 80s. idealistic perception has been replaced by menacing cracks that reflect a paradigm shift in the country’s political climate.

No wonder then that Pathaan’s stellar opening reminded Basu and a few other alumni of the 76-year-old venue that stands on SP Mukherjee Road at the Hazra intersection of Bachchan stars like Deewar (1975), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) and Muqaddar ka Sikandar (1978).

Back then, there was no television, let alone OTT platforms. Cinema meant a big screen. The hype approaching a superstar’s film was often unavoidable, he said.

Current challenges have made Pathanes special successmore.

The house board was in the room for nearly every show from January 25 (Wednesday) through January 29 (Sunday).

A crowded Basusree is a rarity as the venue has 1,010 seats. A modest air-conditioned single-screen theater has 400-500 seats.

Basusree Domestic Mane chhabir dom achhé (It takes film to make Basusree full), Basu said.

Almost every venue, plex or single screen, has witnessed consecutive house shows of Pathane.

The crowd at Basusree on Saturday evening. Photo of Sanat Kr Sinha

Arijit Dutta, owner of Priya Cinema, said that “the success of Pathane has no comparison in recent history”.

A week after release, even weekday collections were over 50% in several halls, which exhibitors called “phenomenal.”

But the film was beyond the numbers.

“Shah Rukh is the last of the superstars in the truest sense of the word. You need a force like him to drive this craze. People rented mini-trucks to come to the theatre. These things were gone. In Pathanecinema won, big screen won,” said Firdausul Hasan, who has produced important Bengali films like Apparajito And Rupkatha Noy.

On Wednesday there was a long queue outside Basusree for the matinee show, which started around 3.30pm.

The hall was started by Satyabhushan Basu, Debjiban’s father, on December 19, 1947.

Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali was screened here. Many Uttam-Suchitra blockbusters have had big runs, as have Hindi movies like Mughal-E-Azam“Basu said.

One of the most enduring memories associated with the hall is that of the “There is sessions” – featuring Uttam Kumar, Soumitra Chatterjee, Bikash Roy and Bhanu Banerjee.

Debjiban Basu next to the 1947 searchlight which was used in Basusree until recently.

The room has withstood the onslaught of plexes, OTT platforms and the pandemic.

Basu said movies like Pathane reaffirmed in him the conviction that single screens were not dead.

“Tickets, food and drink are so expensive in a multiplex. A large part of society cannot afford to go there. I rely on them. But we need a supply of movies that entertain the masses, like Pathane“Basu said.

He attributes the film’s success to several factors.

“It’s a fast-paced action movie but there’s a bit of everything. The packaging is very clever. The visual effects are outstanding,” Basu said.

His take on the culture of prohibition is simple. “We should play by the established rule. There is a censorship board. Once the board clears a film, it doesn’t have to be opposed. The livelihood of thousands of people depends on a great movie.

Pranab Roy, owner of Menoka on Southern Avenue, said boycott calls and “organized targeting” of Shah Rukh Khan backfired.

“The people who were behind this meaningless campaign actually contributed to the success of the film. Shah Rukh’s appeal crosses barriers of age, gender, religion, caste and region. He is so loved by people, people who saw him being targeted and decided to support him,” Roy said.

Ranadeep Mukherjee, 37, resident of Jadavpur, has died Pathane on opening night. It was the first film he had seen on the big screen in five years.

“Pathane shows what was missing from the Indian screen for four years. The king is back,” Mukherjee said.