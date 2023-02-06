‘Murphy Brown’ actor was 86 – The Hollywood Reporter

Charles Kimbrough, the Emmy-nominated actor best known for his stunning decade-long portrayal of network anchor Jim Dial on Murphy Brown, is dead. He was 86 years old.

Kimbrough died Jan. 11 in Culver City, his son, John Kimbrough, said. The New York Times.

A veteran of the stage, Kimbrough received a 1971 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for playing Harry in Stephen Sondheim’s original production. Business. He then appeared as two characters in another acclaimed Pulitzer Prize-winning Sondheim musical. Sunday in the park with Georgewhich debuted in 1984.

Kimbrough also starred in the 1995 original off-Broadway production of the AR Gurney comedy Sylvia opposite Sarah Jessica Parker and appeared on the Great White Way in Candid, Same time, next year, Focus on youth, Hay fever, The merchant of Venice and, most recently, with Jim Parsons in a 2012 revival of Harvey.

The Minnesota native also provided the voice of the lace-up gargoyle Victor in the 1996 animated version of The Hunchback of Notre Damein its 2002 sequel and for several video game iterations.

Kimbrough appeared on all 247 original episodes of the CBS Monday Night Hit Murphy Brownwhich aired for 10 seasons, from 1988 to 1998. His principled, easily disheveled character, cast in the mold of a former statesman like Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow, was co-anchor with Murphy (Candice Bergen ) from the fictional CBS magazine. FOR YOUR INFORMATION.

When Murphy Brown back in September 2018, he was also back for a few new episodes.

In a 2007 interview for the Archive of American Television, Murphy Brown creator Diane English noted that Kimbrough “wrote a whole biography for her character before she started playing her.”

“Charlie is the cutest, lanky, rubbery, sweet, lovable man ever,” she added. “When he came to read for us as Jim Dial, he brought it all: drumstick posture, anchor vocals, slicked back hair. He brought credibility to the character. We didn’t want a Ted Baxter version of this guy. We wanted the real deal.

He received an Emmy Award nomination for supporting actor in 1990.

Kimbrough was married to actress Beth Howland, best known for playing Mel’s Diner waitress Vera Louise Gorman on the long-running CBS sitcom. Alice. She died in December 2015 at the age of 74 from lung cancer.

Charles Mayberry Kimbrough was born on May 23, 1936, into a middle-class family in St. Paul, Minnesota. Her mother was a pianist and her father a salesman, and her sister, Linda, would also become an actress.

He said his life was influenced by an aunt, Emily Kimbrough, co-author of Our hearts were young and gay. The book, a reminiscence of his travels in Europe in the early 1920s, was made into a 1944 film at Paramount, starring Diana Lynn as Emily.

“His life was a series of anecdotes”, Kimbrough said in a 1990 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “She was throwing dinner parties and making everyone on the floor laugh. She was kind of a Mame-ish aunt. She made the life she wanted to have, and really, she was a role model for me.

Kimbrough studied acting and drama at Indiana University, graduating in 1958, then earned her master’s degree at the Yale School of Drama. He and his first wife, the late Mary Jane Wilson, were members of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater Company. (They divorced in 1991.)

Kimbrough made his Broadway debut in 1969 in the short-lived comedy John Guare evasion. Producer-director Hal Prince spotted him and offered him the role of Barbara Barrie’s alcoholic husband in Business. (It was here that he met Howland, who played nervous bride Amy in the musical, and they married in 2002.)

Kimbrough also sang on the acclaimed original cast recording of Businessparticipating in the “Sorry-Grateful” and “Have I Got a Girl for You” numbers, and was seen in the DA Pennebaker documentary about the making of the album.

Kimbrough spent most of the 1970s working on stages in Washington, New Haven, Connecticut and New York and making advertising.

He made his screen debut in an episode of kojak in 1975, then appeared at the end of The front (1976), playing a lawyer for the House Committee on Un-American Activities who hears testimony from fake television writer Howard Prince (Woody Allen) about why he is not a communist.

Kimbrough also appeared in The Seduction of Joe Tynan (1979), Alan J. Pakula’s restart (1979), It’s my turn (1980) and To change the channel (1988) before landing his life changing Murphy Brown concert.

“To be honest, I hadn’t worked for two years before Murphy Brown,” he said Weekly entertainment in 1992. “It’s a nice illusion now to think that we’re all terribly brilliant and talented people at the top of our profession, but that’s a step back. I had to pray for a job like this.

“It was going to get me through that bumpy time in my middle years, a treadmill for that West Coast life. I would run to work! The first two years I was here every day 15 minutes earlier. Everyone thought I was so disciplined. No! I had nothing else to do.