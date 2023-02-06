‘Murphy Brown’ actor Charles Kimbrough dies at 86





Charles Kimbrough, best known for his role in the sitcom Murphy Brown, has died. He was 86 years old. The New York Times first reported that Kimbrough died Jan. 11 in Culver City, Calif., as confirmed by his son, John Kimbrough. His son also confirmed the news of his father’s death at The Associated Press Sunday, February 5. TODAY.com asked for confirmation. In 1990, Kimbrough earned an Emmy nomination Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as old-school news anchor Jim Dial in Murphy Brown. Decades before gaining recognition from the Television Academy, he also earned a 1971 Best Actor nomination at the Tony Awards for his role as Harry in Company. Murphy Brown, a CBS television sitcom featuring current events and topical satire. Pictured is Charles Kimbrough, as news anchor Jim Dial, on January 1, 1993. CBS/Getty Images Photo Archive Throughout her career, Kimbrough has had roles in films, television shows, and theater productions. According Playbillhe had 23 stage roles, including Harvey, Sunday in the Park with George, and Cop-Out. He also appeared in several films such as The Front, “The Seduction of Joe Tynan and The Wedding Planner. In addition to his on-screen work, he was a voice actor in several projects including The Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire He notably interpreted the gargoyle Victor in the animated films The Hunchback of Notre-Dame and The Hunchback of Notre-Dame II. Kimbrough had a role in the short-lived revival of Murphy Brown in 2018. While the original show ran for ten seasons, the revival was canceled after one season and ran from September to December 2018. Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown), Faith Ford (Corky Sherwood-Forest), Joe Regalbuto (Frank Fontana) and Grant Shaud (Miles Silverberg) have all returned to their original characters, as reported Varietywith the addition of newcomers Jake McDorman and Nik Dodani. Kimbrough returned as Jim Dial in the three-episode reboot. Charles Kimbrough as Jim Dial, Joe Regalbuto as Frank Fontana, Candice Bergen as Murphy Brown, Faith Ford as Corky Sherwood and Grant Shaud as Miles Silverberg. Image dated August 2, 1988. CBS/Getty Images Photo Archive Kimbrough married his former Company co-star Beth Howland in 2002, more than a decade after divorcing his first wife, Mary Jane Wilson. The couple were married for 13 years until Howland died on December 31, 2015 from lung cancer at the age of 74. According to the New York Times, the actor is survived by his sister, Linda Kimbrough, son John Kimbrough and stepdaughter, Holly Howland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/popculture/murphy-brown-charles-kimbrough-dies-rcna69212 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos