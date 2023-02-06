Actor Charles Kimbrough, Jim Dial on Murphy Brown, dies at 86 New York Daily News





Charles Kimbrough, who drew a decade of laughs playing live news anchor Jim Dial opposite Candice Bergens Murphy Brown, has died. He was 86 years old. He died Jan. 11 in Culver City, Calif., of causes his family has not disclosed. Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with fellow TV series ‘Murphy Brown’ actress Candice Bergen as they reunite for a segment of NBC’s ‘Today’ show in New York, February 27, 2008. Kimbrough, a Tony and Emmy nominated actor who played a live news anchor opposite Bergen in “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86 years old. The New York Times first reported his death on Sunday, February 5. (Richard Drew/AP) Kimbrough earned a supporting actor Emmy nomination in 1990 for his role in the hit CBS sitcom, which also starred Faith Ford, Grant Shaud and Joe Regalbuto. He played Dial from 1988 to 1998 and reprized the role in the 2018 reboot, appearing in three episodes. Prior to Murphy Brown, Kimbrough appeared in numerous guest spots on the show, including Another World, Kojak, Love Boat: The Next Wave and Allie McBeal. Kimbrough was also known for his voiceover work, notably bringing Victor the Gargoyle to life in the 1996 animated film The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which he reprized in the 2002 sequel and several video game iterations. Other such roles include Sandy Dreckman in Pinky and the Brain. He was also a veteran stage actor, earning a Tony Award nomination in 1971 for his first big break, playing Harry the Drinker in Stephen Sondheims Company’s first incarnation. In 1984 he starred in Sunday in the Park With George, and in 1995 he appeared in the off-Broadway production of Sylvia opposite Sarah Jessica Parker. Her most recent stage role was in a 2012 revival of Harvey, alongside Jim Parsons. In 2002, 30 years after appearing alongside her on Company, Kimbrough married actor Beth Howland, who also played waitress Vera on the CBS sitcom Alice. Howland died in 2015. Kimbrough was previously married for 30 years to Mary Jane Kimbrough, who died in 2007. He is survived by his sister Linda Kimbrough, son John Kimbrough and stepdaughter Holly Howland, according to The New York Times. With dispatch services

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/snyde/ny-actor-charles-kimbrough-jim-dial-murphy-brown-dies-at-age-86-20230206-6xcnv6bziramdlehuz45wmhoke-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos