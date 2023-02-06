Entertainment
Crash Course In Romance tops the chart for hottest dramas and actors for the 3rd week
Once again, tvNs Crash Course in Romance topped the latest ranking of the week’s hottest dramas and actors!
For the third week in a row, Crash Course in Romance remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporations weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines the ranking weekly by collecting data from news articles, blogs, online communities, videos and social media on dramas that are currently airing or soon to be aired.
Along with topping the list of hottest dramas, Crash Course in Romance also continued its reign on the list of hottest actors. Jung Kyung Ho And Jeon Do Yeon maintained their respective positions at No. 1 and No. 2 for the third week in a row, while their co-star Noh Yoon Seo climbed to No. 7.
JTBCs Love Interest Retained Its Spot at No. 2 on Drama List, Along With Its Protagonists Moon Ga Young, Yoo Yeon SeokAnd Geum Sae Rok ranking No. 3, No. 5, and No. 8 respectively on the cast list.
JTBCs agency also held steady at No. 3, while leading ladies Lee Bo Young And Son Naeun took No. 4 and No. 6 respectively in the actor rankings.
TV Chosuns red balloon rose to No. 4 on the drama list this week, while KBS 2TVs Three daring siblings defended his position at No. 5.
New MBC Drama Kokdu: Season of Divinity debuted at No. 6 on the drama and star chart Kim Jung Hyun entered the actor chart at No. 9.
Finally, SBSs Payback took 7th place on this week’s drama list, with the star Lee Sun Gyun rounding out the top 10 cast list.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz during the fourth week of January are as follows:
- tvN Crash Course in Romance
- JTBC Love Interest
- JTBC Agency
- Chosun Red Balloon TV
- KBS2 Three Bold Siblings
- MBC Kokdu: Season of Divinity
- SBS refund
- tvN missing: the other side 2
- KBS2 The Bride’s Revenge
- tvN Poong, the Joseon 2 psychiatrist
Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Jung Kyung Ho (Crash Course in Romance)
- Jeon Do Yeon (Romance Crash Course)
- Moon Ga Young (Love Interest)
- Lee Bo Young (agency)
- Yoo Yeon Seok (Love Interest)
- Son Naeun (Agency)
- Noh Yoon Seo (Romance Crash Course)
- Geum Sae Rok (Love Interest)
- Kim Jung Hyun (Kokdu: Season of Deity)
- Lee Sun Gyun (Refund)
Watch Full Episodes of Red Balloon with English Subtitles Here
Kokdu: Season of Divinity Here
and Vengeance of the Bride below!
|
