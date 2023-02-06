Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai gifts Abhishek Bachchan with birthday love as actor turns 47 | Bollywood
As Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 47th birthday on Sunday, wife and actress Aishwarya Rai shared a late night Instagram post wishing him the occasion. She shared a happy photo of him and called him baby as she wanted with a small but sweet caption. Read also : When Abhishek Bachchan shared how Aishwarya Rai gave him the confidence he never had before
Sharing the solo photo of a smiling Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai wrote, Birthday love today and forever baby, with a gift-wrapped heart emoticon and a kiss emoji. The actor is seen in a white T-shirt and black jacket, looking straight into the camera smiling.
The day before, Amitabh Bachchan had also expressed his thoughts on the fact that Abhishek is 47 years old. Recalling his accomplishments over the past year, Amitabh wrote on his blog, How time has flown back in time all the memories of the day and many days that have continued to give us joy and pride and Abhishek’s delight…and now to see him realizing his worth through his tough word, quietly, and proving all naysayers wrong! It is a delight for a father for his son but especially for the son, who by dint of tough words and perseverance has shown the courage of his caliber and his confidence… It is the pride that we honor He made his own decisions… he made his own choices… challenged the norm and proved it by his success.
He mentioned that Abhishek “inspired” his Jaipur Pink Panthers to win the Kabaddi Championship, won Best Actor for his film Dasvi and topped the Mood Of The Nation list. A pride in the family a pride in the father, wrote Amitabh.
Abhishek has two major movies in the works besides a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. He is working on Ghoomer by R Balki. Ahead of his birthday, producer Anand Pandit also announced the sequel to his 2021 film The Big Bull and confirmed his return as the lead actor. Anand said, “This film will certainly deliver a worthy progression from the premise of a financial genius who once again takes things too far.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/aishwarya-rai-showers-abhishek-bachchan-with-birthday-love-as-actor-turns-47-101675649358231.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Aishwarya Rai gifts Abhishek Bachchan with birthday love as actor turns 47 | Bollywood
- A Google engineer was fired while feeding his newborn daughter at 2 a.m., feeling he was naive.
- Actress Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status With Grammy Win | Entertainment News
- Double game of Imran Khan | the new yorker
- Australian woman beats Google in court
- Crash Course In Romance tops the chart for hottest dramas and actors for the 3rd week
- Zakaria calls the US response to the Chinese balloon “irrational”.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: there’s a clear winner
- Actor Viola Davis Wins Grammy, Achieves Elite ‘EGOT’ Status
- a major earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria; Hundreds dead, many trapped
- Cold wave warning across UK with ‘snow moon’ to delight sky watchers | british news
- Actor Charles Kimbrough, Jim Dial on Murphy Brown, dies at 86 New York Daily News