Aishwarya Rai gifts Abhishek Bachchan with birthday love as actor turns 47 | Bollywood

As Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 47th birthday on Sunday, wife and actress Aishwarya Rai shared a late night Instagram post wishing him the occasion. She shared a happy photo of him and called him baby as she wanted with a small but sweet caption.

Sharing the solo photo of a smiling Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai wrote, Birthday love today and forever baby, with a gift-wrapped heart emoticon and a kiss emoji. The actor is seen in a white T-shirt and black jacket, looking straight into the camera smiling.

The day before, Amitabh Bachchan had also expressed his thoughts on the fact that Abhishek is 47 years old. Recalling his accomplishments over the past year, Amitabh wrote on his blog, How time has flown back in time all the memories of the day and many days that have continued to give us joy and pride and Abhishek’s delight…and now to see him realizing his worth through his tough word, quietly, and proving all naysayers wrong! It is a delight for a father for his son but especially for the son, who by dint of tough words and perseverance has shown the courage of his caliber and his confidence… It is the pride that we honor He made his own decisions… he made his own choices… challenged the norm and proved it by his success.

He mentioned that Abhishek “inspired” his Jaipur Pink Panthers to win the Kabaddi Championship, won Best Actor for his film Dasvi and topped the Mood Of The Nation list. A pride in the family a pride in the father, wrote Amitabh.

Abhishek has two major movies in the works besides a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. He is working on Ghoomer by R Balki. Ahead of his birthday, producer Anand Pandit also announced the sequel to his 2021 film The Big Bull and confirmed his return as the lead actor. Anand said, “This film will certainly deliver a worthy progression from the premise of a financial genius who once again takes things too far.”