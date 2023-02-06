‘Riverdale’ actor Ryan Grantham receives counseling in prison hospital and regrets his mother’s murder





Ryan Granthamwho played Jeffery Augustine in ‘Riverdale’, is being held in a prison hospital and receiving counseling…as he tries to deal with the guilt of murdering his own mother. Grantham’s solicitor, Chris Johnsontells TMZ … “Mr. Grantham recently told me that he was fine, that he was getting the help he needed and that he had some insight into what happened and why. He regrets what ‘ he did to his mother.” Getty ‘Riverdale’ actor Ryan Grantham fears brutality in prison

Sources with direct knowledge tell us that Grantham receives counseling from the prison psychologist and is sometimes seen by a psychiatrist. You will recall that Grantham’s lawyer was extremely concerned the 24-year-old would be placed in a maximum security prison because he could be “physically, psychologically and sexually intimidated” due to his frail stature. Following the lawyer’s appeal for Grantham to be relocated, authorities have decided to keep the ‘Riverdale’ actor in a prison hospital in British Columbia, Canada, while they decide where he will serve the rest of his sentence.

Grantham seems to be taking his treatment seriously… his lawyer tells us: ‘He realizes he has a lot of personal work to do, but he is putting his mind to it, so he can hopefully be a mentally healthy and contributing member of society at some point in the future. As we reported, Ryan Grantham was life sentence behind bars for the murder of his mother, Barbara Waiteback in 2020. The terms of his sentence state that he will not be eligible for parole during his first 14 years behind bars.

