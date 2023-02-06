Marvel actor addresses return prospects

A She-Hulk the actor commented on his role on Disney+ and whether he would return for She-Hulk: Lawyer Season 2 and beyond.

The MCU may be a superhero franchise, but part of its genius is that it explores different genres, and one of the best examples is She-Hulk.

The premise of a Disney+ legal comedy series allowed for various comedic superhero cameos, and one of the most memorable was Eugene Patilio’s Leap-Frog, played by Brandon Stanley.

Now that She-Hulk has come and gone, and as the MCU heads into Phase 5, the Marvel actor asked if he would return to his slapstick comic book role.

Will She-Hulk Star Return to the MCU?

When asked instagram if he would return in a potential She-Hulk Season 2, Leap-Frog’s Brandon Stanley replied, “I’m not sure. But if the call comes…I’ll be ready.”

This isn’t the first time the Marvel actor has asked about his comeback.

In an interview with Fandom Wirehe commented on a dream team between Leap-Frog and Deadpool, saying, “I know I could work well with this guy… he’s a blockbuster waiting:”

I said to my best friend James and I were like, man, if they did a Deadpool movie with Leap-Frog, like me and Ryan Reynolds would be sitting there for about 30 minutes just on one line of dialogue, leaving completely, and just bouncing back. I know I could work well with this guy, because I feel like we have a very similar sense of humor. Ryan, if you’re watching, I’m telling you: this is a blockbuster waiting to happen.

Apart from the role of Hugh Jackman and the presence of the Multiverse, no one knows exactly what Ryan Reynolds has planned. Dead Pool 3. And, oddly enough, the same can be said of Marvel Studios’ plans for She-Hulk to advance.

As of now, a second season has yet to be announced, and Marvel hasn’t confirmed when or where Tatiana Maslany’s heroine will return.

It doesn’t matter if the 2022 Disney+ series is the end of Leap-Frog, Brandon Stanley referred to his MCU cameo as “the role of a life:”

It’s the role of a lifetime and it’s the funniest role I’ve played…being part of the MCU is great but being part of “She-Hulk” is awesome.”

Stanley continued, praising She-HulkIt is “female led team” and how was it “an honor to work with all these powerful female figures:”

We’re about to see like a powerhouse you can have when you have a female-led team and you love the writing, Jessica Gao, oh my god, she’s perfect; such a great comic writer. It’s such an honor to work with all of these powerful female figures here in the industry.

The MCU’s plan for She-Hulk stars

While the jury is still out on whether Marvel Studios’ legal comedy will make a return, it’s still nice to hear that a Marvel actor not only enjoyed his experience, but enjoyed it and wants more.

The best odds for a Leap-Frog return would be in season 2 of She-Hulkespecially since the character appeared in the same episode as Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

However, the only Disney+ series to receive a second season so far has been Loki; and given She-HulkMarvel’s controversial reception of a Season 2 probably isn’t high on Marvel Studios’ to-do list.

Another option the actor didn’t mention is Daredevil: Born Againwhich is already in progress for the streamer.

With its record breaking 18 episodes, the MCU has plenty of time to squeeze into a She-Hulk character cameo, especially since the two have crossed paths before.

For now, only time will tell if Marvel audiences will see Brandon Stanley. “Ribbit and Rip It” one more time; but in the meantime, it doesn’t hurt the actor to let Marvel Studios know he’d jump at the chance.

All episodes of She-Hulk: Lawyer are available to stream on Disney+.