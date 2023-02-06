Granite Hires New York Actress and Writer Nicole DiMattei as New Artistic Director | West

Connect with us

WESTERLYNicole DiMattei, actress, director, author and co-creator of a long-running off-Broadway musical series, has been named the new artistic director of Westerly’s Granite Theatre.

“I walk on the sun,” DiMattei said Thursday afternoon from New York, where she has lived and worked for two decades. “I have a perpetual smile on my face.”

DiMattei, 37, a ghostwriter with a number of books to her credit, co-created a show called “The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking” for the New York International Fringe Festival in 2014. The show was supposed to have five – a series of performances, she said, but instead became an off-Broadway sensation, inspiring a series and enjoying a six-year run with more than 1,500 performances. The shows included in the series were educational musicals that delved into the science and history of spirits and cocktails. The show even made the cover of the Arts section of The New York Times in March 2014.

Former artistic director of Playbill’s Virtual Theater Festival, DiMattei, a Long Island native who grew up in Pennsylvania, has also performed on Broadway at Bryant Park and during New York’s Fleet Week.

She officially took over as Artistic Director of Granite on January 27.

DiMattei and her husband, Arthur Migliazza, an award-winning blues and boogie-woogie pianist, just made an offer for a house in Westerly and are planning a move to town, she said, with their two young children,Focused towards who is almost 3 years old, and Preston, 8 months old.

DiMattei, who studied at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, said she’s excited about the Granite’s upcoming performance schedule and plans to launch what she calls “an open door policy.” as the new artistic director of the theatre.

“I want people to feel welcome,” she said. “We are really excited and looking forward to becoming part of the community.”

Granite Board Chair Dina Ferri said Thursday she was very relieved and very excited that DiMattei had accepted the offer and was ready to step in and take the reins.

“I feel like we had some sort of guardian angel,” Ferri said. “We weren’t sure what we were going to do.”

The theater has been without an artistic director since December 2022, after the board and former artistic director Erin Sousa-Stanley, who had held the position for about a year, could not reach a contractual agreement.

“I have nothing but respect for Erin,” Ferri said. “She did an amazing job when she was here, and I wish her nothing but the best. But it was her decision.”

Ferri said that after a worrying few weeks they had put out another call and were delighted to receive a number of applicants.

“I was like, ‘Sometimes life throws you a curveball,'” she said. “So I was like, ‘Hit that ball.’

“When Nicole arrived, we knew it. She is dynamic and ready and exactly what we needed for the well-being of the theater.”

“Sometimes everything just falls into place,” said Wylette Mitzell Selvidio, vice chair of Granite’s board of directors. “We are really all so happy. Nicole is fun, exciting and up for a challenge.”

The Granite season kicks off March 24 with the classic farce “Boeing Boeing” by French playwright Marc Camoletti and translated by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans.

Selvidio said auditions for the play will take place on Saturday, February 11 from 2-5 p.m. at the theater.

