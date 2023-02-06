‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Season 3 Episode 5 Recap: Edward

Each season, GBH Drama gears up to bring you coverage of the latest and greatest in British drama. This month we get the long-awaited third season of MASTERPIECEs remake of the classic series All creatures big and small. With quirky characters, lovable animals and the vast rolling hills of Yorkshire, this series does not disappoint. GBH Drama Contributor Amanda-Rae Prescott Is Here To Recap The Magic As It Happens.

This week on All creatures big and small, we follow Mrs Hall in her attempt to reconcile with her son Edward. Fans may recall that she expected Edward to write to her or visit her on previous Christmas specials, but he never showed up. Along the way, we uncover more details about why they broke up. This episode is an emotional rollercoaster, so let’s strap in and chat!

Edward was written by first screenwriter Karim Khan and it eliminated the emotional impact of the park! We also need more POC writers on period dramas! Here’s a BTS photo of Khan and the episode’s script director Alice Northey:

Karim Khan and Alice Northey on the set of All Creatures Great and Small

Keighley Station

Edward sends a letter to Mrs Hall telling her to wait for him at Keighley station. Edward enlisted in the Navy and is undergoing basic training. He has a short window of time before he has to go to his next assignment. At first, Mrs. Hall is optimistic that Edward will show up, but as time passes and the crowd dwindles, she begins to wonder if he indeed shows up. She is not entirely without company; there are two women serving free tea and pastries to armed forces personnel. One of the women, Penny, is hard of hearing and speaks British Sign Language. At first, Penny believes Mrs Hall is waiting for her lover but she learns BSL for her son. The tea is good, but the anxiety is still there.

Mrs. Hall crosses the underpass to the other side of the station and Edward finally appears in his uniform! There’s some rambling chatter but eventually Penny shows them that the luggage storage (what we’d call lost and found) is a quiet place to talk. Edward politely declines the box of cookies Mrs. Hall brought him even though these are her favorite. Obviously, the tension outweighs the potential for nostalgia.

At the check-in, Edward says basic training is going well and he finally reveals the cause of his mother’s estrangement. We knew from the Season 1 Christmas episode that Ms. Hall refused to lie to conceal her theft from her former employer. After that, Edward was sentenced to borstal (the British version of juvenile detention). Edward is angry that his mother left him to be attacked by bullies who stole all the good he had inside. His experience of physical and mental abuse at the borstal was far from unique at this time or in later decades. There was a Investigation by the Northern Irish government in 2019 in institutional abuse in borstals, orphanages and care homes between 1922 and 1995, and there have been further academic and public policy studies on this subject also in England and Scotland.

Edward has unresolved trauma from these events. We find out that Mr. Hall is still alive, but he has a severe alcohol addiction and Edward cut him off because he was a horrible person. Mrs Hall is shocked that Edward is insulting her father but he is also clearly angry at what she has been through.

Mrs. Hall tells Edward that no matter what happened at the borstal or after, she still loves him and considers him a good person. He grapples with these conflicting emotions and also his fear of becoming his father, who also suffered from PTSD. Mrs. Hall is convinced that even if the war takes place, Edward will not be affected by it. I appreciate her optimism from a maternal point of view, but the knowledge of history makes me much more skeptical.

This reunion is of very short duration because Edwards’ train arrives at the station. They manage to have a quick kiss before Edward gets on the train. He gets on the train but he drops the cookie box. Mrs. Hall tries to get his attention, but all he can do is sign when the train pulls away. Penny tearfully tells Mrs. Hall that Edward was signing I love you. Will they get another chance to fix things?

A big decision

Between Mrs. Halls’ scenes, James and Helen stop by the Aldersons. Helen expects Jenny to be late for school but she tells Helen that she has stopped going to school. Compulsory schooling in the UK in the 1930s ended at age 14, not 16 as it does today. Helen worries that Jenny hasn’t spoken to her sister first about making the biggest decision of her life so far. James senses that Jenny is not looking for Helen’s permission, but for emotional support.

Helen notices that Nellie the sheep has a funny mark on her leg. Jenny hasn’t noticed but James comes later to make an official diagnosis. Unfortunately, the sheep has an intermediate stage of footrot necrosis and also has a fever. As a farmer, Jenny has to make the decision of what to do, and that’s where she needs some reassurance from Helen. Jenny tells James to surgically remove the infection to have the best chance of recovery. While James administers treatment, Helen tells Jenny that she has always wanted to be a farmer, but can always choose to pursue higher education or a career outside of farming if she chooses. James is able to save Nellies’ foot. Jenny learns that caring for animals involves tough choices and that she has a natural instinct for that.

Trainee

Mrs. Hall may be away, but the food doesn’t cook on its own. Siegfried throws Tristan a flowered apron so he can cook and clean while Mrs. Hall is away. Tristan would prefer to take care of the operation but he is doing his best. There’s a knock on the side door and it turns out the vets have agreed to hire Andrew Simmonds, a pre-teen interested in a day of work experience (what we’d call an internship).

Siegfried takes Andrew around the office as he sings random Gilbert & Sullivan songs. Andrews is a bit confused but straightens up when Siegfried pulls little Volonel out of his cage. Rats are also one of Andrews favorite animals. He is also a big fan of giraffes which Siegfried loves.

Andrews’ interest in becoming a veterinarian is tested when Mr. Sunningwell hastily brings Benjamin the collie to the practice in Skeldale. Poor Benjamin got kicked by a cow while herding and can’t stop moaning. Siegfried examines Benjamin for internal and external injuries. Siegfried points out to Andrew that Benjamin has a dislocated hip. Andrew is nervous but agrees to pull the vet rope to reset the joint.

While Siegfried and Andrew tend to Benjamin, Tristan is relegated to kitchen duties, which makes him slightly resentful of Siegfried’s particular attention to Andrew. He is also overwhelmed with cooking and cleaning. Tristan takes the time to reassure Mr. Sunningwell that his dog is in good hands. Benjamin belonged to Sunningwell’s now deceased mother, so he’s the only thing left to represent her. This is another example of Skeldale vets treating the people as well as the animals in their care. Fortunately, Benjamin’s hip joint is back in alignment. Andrew is truly happy to have successfully treated his very first patient. Siegfried tells Andrews’ father at the end of the day that in the future, hell will bring honor to the profession.

Tristan returns to the kitchen to finish the shepherd’s pie he’s made as a welcome to Mrs. Hall. He accidentally burns his hand and Siegfried is there to treat the burn. In the process, Siegfried admits to Tristan that years ago he thought he wouldn’t be a good parent, but Tristan changed their relationship. By the time Siegfried felt ready for fatherhood, his wife Evelyn was too ill to conceive. Tristan said he used to act like Andrew, but wanted a fun older brother more than a parent. Siegfried tells Tristan that he wishes he had a second chance to do things differently. Tristan’s shepherd’s pie is a success which is rewarded by the authorization to go see Florence. The episode ends with Mrs. Hall and Siegfried sitting in the living room chairs talking about their mutual regrets. Both admit that they are grateful for the presence of the other in their lives. This scene is a very comfortable ending to an emotionally charged episode.

Will Edward send another letter to Mrs. Hall? Will Skeldale House accommodate more interns? Find out next week on All creatures big and small!