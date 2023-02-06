A clueless return to the Super Bowl





Nearly 28 years after Clueless premiered in 1995, colorful checkered backdrops still evoke the teenage spirit of Alicia Silverstones character Cher Horowitz in all her delightfully oblivious, fashion-obsessed Beverly Hills glory. The film’s greatest legacy is its dynamic fashion, courtesy of Mona May, the film’s costume designer, and Amy Heckerling, the director. When a celebrity wears a plaid outfit, Chers is often the first name that comes to mind. Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles, Beyonce the list of famous Cher interpreters is long. Ms Silverstone herself has sported similar yellow plaid looks in social media videos recreating scenes from the film, and in a 2019 performance on Lip sync battle. Essentially, if it’s possible to own a pattern, Clueless still owns a yellow plaid. Now the actress has revived her role in Clueless and her iconic yellow plaid suit for a Super Bowl ad for Rakuten, a shopping platform. In the ad, Ms. Silverstone recreates classic scenes from the film and touts Rakutens’ cashback offers. The advertising campaign appealed to one of Ms Silverstone’s true friends in the fashion world: Christian Siriano, the designer.

Mr. Siriano has designed an updated yellow plaid look that Ms. Silverstone is wearing in the ad, as well as three Clueless-inspired looks for her upcoming runway show. Any young fashion designer who watches Clueless falls in love with fashion, Siriano said. Now Alicia is one of my best friends.

About seven years ago Mr Siriano invited Ms Silverstone to one of his fashion shows. I had never been to a fashion show in New York in my entire life, Ms Silverstone said. But Mr Siriano’s invitation intrigued her, as he said he donates to animal charities and avoids using wool, leather or fur. I was incredibly impressed, Ms. Silverstone said of the show, and I continue to be impressed and inspired by him all the time. Now, Mr. Siriano frequently dresses Mrs. Silverstone, and the two even have recreated Clueless scenes together. He makes an appearance in the Rakuten commercial, as one of the students in the Chers debate class.

Mr Siriano said the yellow plaid has resonated for so many years because it is a bold, graphic and abstract print. The outfit was a version of the schoolgirl uniform, he added, made playful with Mary Jane heels, above-the-knee stockings and a bright, sunny color. Seeing this young girl in what is a historically classic fabrication but in a youthful, youthful, playful and cool way was very new, Mr Siriano said. By the time the films were released, grunge fashion was dominating the real world, and the high-fashion, European-inspired, polished and well-tailored looks of the Clueless characters were a departure from the typical teenage wardrobe. Perhaps this deviation offers another reason why generations continue to be inspired by the fashion of Clueless. It’s a way to walk around its shiny, bubble-gum world, even if it was mostly movie magic. Today, Cher is a popular Halloween costume and style inspiration. THE #cluelessoutfits The tag has more than 24 million views on TikTok, with a slew of videos of people in quintessential looks from the movies, like the Chers Dolce & Gabbana plaid suit and Calvin Klein slip dress. Plaid suit update for Super Bowl ad caught a close eye. Mr Siriano modernized it with a different plaid pattern, a cropped jacket, no cardigan, black shoes and a more grown-up version of a pleated miniskirt, he said. I think we were really on a fine line, Ms Silverstone said. Because everyone wants it to be that fancy, sophisticated adult version, but also, everyone is totally obsessed with keeping it the same.

