Entertainment
The 2023 Grammys were rewarded and UCLA scored
It was another good year for America’s first public university at the Grammys.
Arturo OFarrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Album for Fandango on the wall in New York, featuring the Congra Patria Son Jarocho collective. The album is based on Varda Bar Kars’ powerful documentary, fandango on the wall, who traced the lineages of the fandango dance through Mexico to the border wall of Tijuana. The documentary was a powerful lesson in how music and dance unite people across arbitrary lines (and border walls) erected by governments.
O’Farrill, professor of global jazz studies and assistant dean for equity, diversity and inclusion at the School of Music, will celebrate his eighth Grammy by bringing the Congra collective Patria Son Jarocho to Schoenberg Hall for a free concert on Monday February 6th. The performance will follow a screening of the documentary at 7:00 p.m.
Terence Blanchard, music teacher and Kenny Burrell Professor of Jazz Studies, won his sixth Grammy, this time for Best Opera Recording with Fire locked in my bones.
The album’s lead soloist is an opera superstar and a UCLA alum blue angel. Blue, whose performance in Porgy and Bess won the Grammy for Best Opera Recording in 2021, recently returned to UCLA for a stirring return. She performed Judith L. Smith’s first voice recital at Schoenberg Hall and held a public masterclass for budding operatic talent at the School of Music.
Wayne Shorter, an assistant professor at the School of Music’s Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, took home the award in the category of Best Improvised Jazz Solo for Endangered Species, bringing his Grammys total to a dozen.
Congratulations again to all the faculty and alumni of the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music who have so vigorously represented the school this year.
|
Sources
2/ https://schoolofmusic.ucla.edu/the-2023-grammys-have-been-awarded-and-ucla-has-scored/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The 2023 Grammys were rewarded and UCLA scored
- Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week 2023
- Blood test predicts which people with amyloid are more likely to have cognitive decline
- How Indo-Pak cricket flourished during Musharraf’s reign
- South Sudan: Humanitarian Response Panel (January-December 2022) – South Sudan
- A clueless return to the Super Bowl
- Spending more time outdoors may reduce the need for medication
- The government confirms 60 billion lek for local authorities to provide vital services
- Hispanic dialysis patients have 40% higher risk of staphylococcal infection than whites, according to CDC
- Department of Justice and Federal Partners Recognize Zero Tolerance Day for Female Genital Mutilation | OPA
- Shauniece O’Neal takes first place in New York track and field competitions
- What women can do to reduce their risk of heart disease