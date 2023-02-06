The 2023 Grammys were rewarded and UCLA scored

It was another good year for America’s first public university at the Grammys.

Arturo OFarrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Album for Fandango on the wall in New York, featuring the Congra Patria Son Jarocho collective. The album is based on Varda Bar Kars’ powerful documentary, fandango on the wall, who traced the lineages of the fandango dance through Mexico to the border wall of Tijuana. The documentary was a powerful lesson in how music and dance unite people across arbitrary lines (and border walls) erected by governments.

O’Farrill, professor of global jazz studies and assistant dean for equity, diversity and inclusion at the School of Music, will celebrate his eighth Grammy by bringing the Congra collective Patria Son Jarocho to Schoenberg Hall for a free concert on Monday February 6th. The performance will follow a screening of the documentary at 7:00 p.m.

Terence Blanchard, music teacher and Kenny Burrell Professor of Jazz Studies, won his sixth Grammy, this time for Best Opera Recording with Fire locked in my bones.

The album’s lead soloist is an opera superstar and a UCLA alum blue angel. Blue, whose performance in Porgy and Bess won the Grammy for Best Opera Recording in 2021, recently returned to UCLA for a stirring return. She performed Judith L. Smith’s first voice recital at Schoenberg Hall and held a public masterclass for budding operatic talent at the School of Music.

Angel Blue at her reunion on November 21, 2022 at Schoenberg Hall

Wayne Shorter, an assistant professor at the School of Music’s Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, took home the award in the category of Best Improvised Jazz Solo for Endangered Species, bringing his Grammys total to a dozen.

Terence Blanchard will perform at Schoenberg Hall this spring

Congratulations again to all the faculty and alumni of the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music who have so vigorously represented the school this year.