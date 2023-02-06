‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Recap: Season 3 Episode 5

Miss Scarlet and the Duke tunes Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and is available for streaming. Recap it previous episode.

Eliza needs the money, as she struggles to find enough work as a female detective. Thus, an unclaimed inheritance of twenty thousand pounds is a call to embark on the hunt for heirs. If she tracks down a descendant of Sir Reginald Denning, she can claim a royalty of five per cent of a thousand pounds – as long as the heir claims the money before a deadline which is two days away, after which the money will go to the government .

Breaking into Denning’s house, Eliza finds papers hidden behind a plaque: a notice from an orphanage stating that they had accepted Martin Crabtree, and a letter that Denning never sent admitting that Crabtree was his son. . Eliza goes to Crabtree and his pregnant wife and reveals the news. Ecstatic, they agree to go the next day to the notary to assert their right to inheritance.

Denning was murdered in his home years ago, and no one was ever charged. Now William is investigating another case of a man being murdered in his home. George Saracen was found by his maid, who saw an older woman leave the house when she returned home. The only date in Saracen’s book for that morning was with a “Mr. Skelton. Saracen’s book also shows a pen imprint of Crabtree’s name and address.

Unfortunately, Crabtree has disappeared. He went out to celebrate after Eliza’s news and did not return. His wife received a ransom note warning her not to contact the police, so she goes to Eliza instead. She also tells Eliza that another heir hunter, named Elderberry, approached them shortly after Eliza, offering his services for free. They did not trust him and therefore refused.

At the pub where Crabtree went to celebrate, Eliza meets Elderberry, who tells her he’ll pay the ransom if she can’t. She can’t, but won’t give up. Moses, whom she had to hire from her rival Nash, cannot find any information on the kidnapping. But she first heard about Denning’s legacy from an announcement looking for his heir; Ivy suggests she find out who placed her.

It was George Saracen.

William and Eliza are now working on the same case, and she tells him about the kidnapping. They clash, however, as Eliza is bitter towards him for seeing Arabella. William admits he should have told Eliza about the relationship; she reluctantly tells him that she is happy for him.

William gives Eliza a ransom of counterfeit notes to save Crabtree, but Elderberry appears with her own apparent ransom and distracts her. His money bag is snatched and the thief flees.

William finds Elderberry using his calling card and learns from his landlady that his name is actually Blunt, and that he is a gambler behind on rent, not a hunter. heirs. Blunt admits that Denning, another player, owed him a large sum of money from a game but never paid, then died. Blunt recently reunited with Crabtree to claim his share of the inheritance. He does not know Saracen and has an alibi for the murder: he was in a prison cell for drunkenness and disorder.

Crabtree suddenly reappears at home. He explains that he was caught after leaving the pub and then returned just as quickly. He knows nothing of the kidnappers because he was hooded. William places him under house arrest with police protection, preventing him from going to claim his inheritance as the deadline approaches.

Eliza is upset and decides to solve the kidnapping before the deadline so Crabtree can be allowed to leave. Ivy provides another clue by reading Denning’s letters: he had a housekeeper named Maud Skelton. Eliza realizes that Skelton is the woman who visited Saracen before her murder.

Skelton explains to Eliza that Denning’s wife died giving birth to Crabtree; Denning couldn’t bear to see his resemblance to his son, so he asked Skelton to bring him to the orphanage. Skelton kept track of Crabtree but lost sight of him a few years ago. But her daughter is sick and needs money for medical care, so she went to Saracen when she saw his ad and gave him Crabtree’s name and last known address. When she returned to collect his money, however, she found him dead. She saw Blunt arrive at Saracen when she left her first meeting.

Blunt denies this, until William shows him a letter found at his house by Saracen about Skelton’s visit. Blunt says Denning also owed Saracen a huge amount of money; Blunt and Saracen had an agreement to split the inheritance if they found an heir. But Saracen tried to kill him and take all the money for himself, so Blunt fought back and Saracen ended up dead.

Except that’s also a lie, because Blunt was supposed to be in jail, drunk, when Saracen was killed. He paid a friend to impersonate him and get arrested, planning an alibi ahead of time while he intentionally killed Saracen.

Satisfied that Blunt was involved in the kidnapping and probably also in Denning’s murder, William releases Crabtree from house arrest to go claim his inheritance. In gratitude, Crabtree gives Eliza the first part of his fee from his savings – he doesn’t want her to have to wait.

She spends it immediately – she has already bought a sign for her practice with her own name instead of her father’s. But the police tell her that she used counterfeit notes. The ransom money is found hidden in Crabtree’s outhouse.

He faked the kidnapping because he knew the inheritance would be claimed entirely by gambling debts, but he still wanted a better life for his future child. Maud visited him around the time of Denning’s death and explained his parentage, and that Denning had many creditors.

Since Eliza is the only free and living person targeted by Crabtree’s fraud, she decides not to press charges and he is released. At his house, however, she notices a picture frame with Denning’s Crest Fox on it. This matches the description of a frame taken from Denning’s house when he was murdered.

Crabtree tells him that he visited Denning after learning he was his father. Denning told him he had killed his mother, and Crabtree broke him and murdered him. Maud broke off contact with him as she feared he was the murderer. He sobs and begs Eliza to be quiet – then she can keep her inheritance fee. But she gets him arrested and loses her big salary.

She suffers further torment when, in an effort to keep William’s relationship with Arabella from ruining her own friendship with William, she visits Arabella for tea. Arabella also invited William – accidentally, she says – much to Eliza’s discomfort.

At least there is a success: Moses finally reveals his family name to him. It’s Valentine.