’80 for Brady’ proves Hollywood needs fun movies for women

What will it take to bring older crowds back to theaters? This is a question that has preoccupied the industry since the early days of the pandemic. Apparently, the answer is simple: unite four Hollywood icons in a feel-good film with a running time that doesn’t test audiences’ bladders.

Buzzing at a steady 98 minutes, Paramount’s octogenarian comedy “80 for Brady” hit the high end of expectations with $12.5 million in its opening weekend, landing impressively at the second place on the box office charts.

The film, starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as BFFs whose obsession with Tom Brady lands them in the Super Bowl, marks one of the best debuts in some time for a mainstream comedy. . It also goes against conventional wisdom about the film’s target demographic. Like 2018’s “Book Club,” another fun movie aimed at a similar audience, “80 for Brady” is proof that older women will go to multiplexes; they just want to be entertained by whatever’s on the big screen.

So let “80 for Brady” serve as a call to the studios: Make more lighthearted films for women!

There’s no shortage of mid-budget men’s movies, like Gerard Butler’s action-thriller “Plane” or the dozens of Liam Neeson films released each year. But why should men have all the fun?

“It’s such an overlooked audience,” says Jeff Bock, box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations, of female moviegoers. “For the box office to be healthy, it needs balance.”

They don’t even have to be great or even great movies! But right now, too many adult movies, especially those aimed at women, are dull and depressing. Oscar contenders, like “Tár,” “Women Talking,” and “She Said,” can be important, carefully rendered, and impeccably crafted works of art. They are not, however, escapees.

So it doesn’t matter that “80 for Brady” holds an average percentage of 64% on Rotten Tomatoes. Opening weekend crowds — 68% were women and nearly 50% were 55 or older — cheered on the film, which nabbed an “A-” CinemaScore.

“It confirms the old adage: you don’t have to make a movie for everyone, it has to be for someone,” says Chris Aronson, president of distribution at Paramount. “There are not many movies [these days] that people can come out saying, ‘That was really fun.’ »

It also helps that “80 for Brady” (a co-production with Fifth Season, formerly known as Endeavor Content) was responsibly budgeted at $28 million. The film, which was ordered for its debut on Paramount’s streaming service but got a full theatrical release after positive test screenings, doesn’t require outsized ticket sales to turn a profit. That’s good because comedies in the vein of “80s for Brady” tend to have limited international box office appeal. While Brady is next to godliness in the greater Boston and Tampa Bay areas (and his recent retirement was unexpectedly good publicity for the film), he’s not as popular in the vast swaths of the world where “football ‘ stands for ‘soccer’ instead of tailgating at Gillette Stadium.

Analysts point to several factors, including the charm of its leading ladies and serious publicity efforts, in the playbook of the film’s success.

“’80 for Brady’ is the perfect cinematic concoction for mature viewers,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior analyst at Comscore. “The title is fantastic, the four main stars are irresistible, the Super Bowl is next weekend and the marketing has been great. The cast has been incredibly active in getting the word out.

There’s no denying that star power is giving a major boost to reviving genres that have struggled in theaters. Just look at “The Lost City,” starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, and “Ticket to Paradise,” starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, which exceeded box office expectations for romantic comedies in part because of their leading men. and women. In the case of “80 for Brady,” the proven four leading ladies have enough accolades to fill a football stadium — Moreno is an EGOT, Fonda and Field each have two Oscars, and Tomlin has won Tony and Emmy awards.

“The good movie with the right talent involved always has a chance at the box office,” adds Bock.

Paramount also tested a unique strategy for “80 for Brady,” partnering with exhibition chains to offer matinee prizes at each screening of the film. Indeed, subsequent sessions were less expensive than usual. (Although, let’s be real, the movie’s target demographic probably won’t hit theaters after 8 p.m., regardless of the price.) It’s the opposite approach that’s been taken by “The Batman” and others. recent big budget blockbusters that billed more per ticket on opening weekend.

It is unclear to what extent this played a role in terms of attendance. However, the data indicates that more people went to see “80 for Brady” than the weekend’s big winner, M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller “Knock at the Cabin,” which debuted in first place with $14.2 million. With or without cost cuts, “80 for Brady” made about $2 million less than “Knock at the Cabin,” which is impressive in a time when comedy theatricals are running out of steam and horror continues to prosper. As theaters rebound from COVID, it will be interesting to see if other non-tentpole offerings take a similar approach to pricing.

“There was so much pushback towards variable pricing in the pre-pandemic era,” says Dergarabedian. “Now there is an opening. Everyone realizes that there is a benefit to trying new things.