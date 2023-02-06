Watch: DIO DISCIPLES perform at a private birthday party in West Hollywood

DIO DISCIPLESwhich pays homage to Ronnie James Dio and is fully supported by Diothe widow/manager of Wendy, performed at a private birthday party last night (Saturday, February 4) at Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA. Video of the concert can be seen below (courtesy Jessica Chase).

join the old DIO members Scott Warren (keyboards) and Simon Wright (drums) for the performance were singers Terry Ilous (XYZ, BIG WHITE),Dyna Shirasaki (AMAZED) and Pierre-Patrickguitarist Ira Black (BULLETBOYS, VIO-LENCE), and the bassists Bjorn the angel (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN) and Marty O’Brien (DAUGHTER, LITA FORD).

DIO DISCIPLES is made up of former members of DIOas well as a rotating lineup of singers, including formerJUDAS PRIEST singer Tim “Ripper” Owens And LYNCH MOB leader They Logan.

Billed as a “celebration of the music and legacy of the world’s greatest singer, Ronnie James Dio“, DIO DISCIPLES had played Ronnietouring music in an effort to keep the memory of their former bandmate alive.

Less than three years ago, Wright said The voice of metal that the proposal DIO DISCIPLES first album had been put on “hold” so that he and his bandmates could focus on the “Dio Returns” visit. At the time, Simon said that “about four or five demos” were composed of “different songs” that he and former DIO guitarist Craig Goldy had been working on. As for the musical direction of the material, Wright said, “It’s hard to pinpoint, because some [the tracks] are a little different. A little more [the] DIO [sound]the path Ronnie would write, of course, because it rubbed off on Craig, and I hear things too. But for now, it’s a bit eclectic. So that was going to be something we were going to get into. We have to consolidate it and make it one DIO DISCIPLES her. So that was a conversation we had, “We have to figure out where we’re going with this.” Right now it’s all over the place. But they sound good. These are good ideas.”

A few years ago, Golden revealed DIO DISCIPLES were planning to start work on an original material project, and they debuted three of the new songs when they appeared in May 2016 at the “Roll for Ronnie” motorcycle rally and concert in Encino.

Craig already said “Talking Metal” that he collaborated with other alumni DIO member Jeff Pilson on the material for the beginnings DIO DISCIPLES album.

Golden joined DIO during the “Sacred Heart” tour in 1986 after original guitarist Viviane Campbell was fired from the band following a contentious business dispute with the singer and Ronniemanagement.

Citizen is best known for playing bass with THE DOCTOR And FOREIGNbut he also toured with DIO in the 1990s and played on three of the group’s albums “Strange Highways” (1993),“Angry Machines” (1996) and the band’s tenth and final studio release, “Master of the Moon” (2004).

owen said in Canada The voice of metal in regards to DIO DISCIPLES‘ to come: “We don’t do DIO register. We couldn’t do that. The best thing is that we’ve all made different types of records, but there’s always a certain similarity to the classic metal and classic rock format, because we have that in us. But we are always making progress. But that’s what it’s gonna be. JUDAS PRIEST, DIO, AC DC all these influences are within us, and they will not leave us. It’s just us who write songs. We don’t write songs to sound like something; we’re the ones who come in and write songs.”

In 2018, Wendy says that DIO DISCIPLES‘ the first album will be released via GMB.