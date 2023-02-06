Remaking White Men Can’t Jump Might Be Hollywood’s Dumbest Idea Yet

In February, for Black History Month, USA TODAY Sports releases the 28 Black Stories in 28 Days series. 2020. This is the third installment in the series.

One of the best sports movies of all time is “White Men Can’t Jump”. It was made in 1992 and was delightfully sarcastic, funny, and a clever commentary on race and stereotypes. It’s a really unique movie, which is why a remake of it is such a dumb idea.

Really stupid. One of the dumbest ideas Hollywood has ever had (and that’s saying something).

Yeah, I’m saying all of this ahead of the remake’s release in May, because it means so much to me. If I’m wrong, I’ll come back and say I was wrong and I’m the real fool.

But I won’t be wrong. Here’s why.

Harrelson and Snipes were magic

In the original, two basketball hustlers, played by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, combine forces to con, and what follows is one of the best acting performances in sports movie history.

Their chemistry is remarkable. The way they play against each other is wonderful to watch. Add the talents of Rosie Perez and you have a great film.

No offense to the stars of the remake but there is no way for them to reach these heights.

We know the white men can leap

Well, we knew that then, but we definitely know that now.

One of the reasons Harrelson’s character may be part of the scam is the belief of black basketball players in the film that white men can’t play the sport. Of course, you had to suspend disbelief because there was a player named Larry Bird. Perhaps you have heard of him?

But now? The NBA is still predominantly black but white stars are a normal thing. Dallas’ Luca Doncic is one of the most talented in the league and the influx of European players in the three decades since the original film has changed the complexion of the league and the way white players are viewed.

Hoops Scams Wouldn’t Work Today

One of the advantages Harrelson’s character had in the scam was that there was no TikTok, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube. He could move from town to town and no one could really find him.

Scam now? All of this would be recorded by this invention, call a cell phone. There would be TikTok videos for days on a pair of hoop scammers. It would be impossible to do so.

Just leave some things alone…sheesh

Seriously, do we have to do it all over again? Can we just let some movies be? Stay like classics?

Is there a problem with that?

I know what some of you will say. You’re just an old man, yelling at the clouds. Relax, Mike, it’s not the end of the world.

No, it’s not, but there’s nothing wrong with leaving certain movies and ideas as good movies and ideas. There is no need to try to improve them.

Especially, as in this case, when you are guaranteed to fail.