Becoming a college professor shouldn’t take a Hollywood story like mine

Unlike children who dreamed of becoming singers, actors or athletes, I grew up wanting to be a waitress.

This early career goal made sense given my working-class background. My secretary mother had just graduated from high school. My father, who entered the country as an undocumented immigrant from Chile without a high school diploma, worked as an elevator operator in the New York neighborhood of Chelsea, where I grew up.

School has always been my refuge, especially aftermy mother diedwhen I was 16. With her death, I became the primary caregiver for my three younger sisters and was responsible for running the household. This often meant helping my sisters with their homework or explaining something to my father in simplified English.

After realizing that I had been teaching informally for years, I gave up being a waitress and aspired to become an English teacher instead.

I went to school with the children of ex-hippies and artists. I have often heard of a place called college. I couldn’t imagine it, but I wanted to go, because everyone seemed to go. To further my education, Dad rummaged through the trash for books, giving me a plant guide for a garden I didn’t have, a random volume M of Pablo Neruda’s World Encyclopedia of Books and Poetry. His newspaper delivery friend sent me several papers every day that fell from the truck.

The path to higher education for those of us from lower socioeconomic classes is narrow. Our most abundant opportunities are those that would lead us astray. Few, if any, get a second chance.

I certainly got my close calls.

A well-meaning high school guidance counselor almost diverted me into the allied health career path, which would have made me skip college to train as a certified practical nurse.

No thanks. Instead, I earned six college credits in advanced-level courses.

Entering puberty in the early 1990s, AIDS/HIV terrified me into celibacy and protected me from pregnancy, disease and distraction. Cautiontv moviestarring teenage queen Molly Ringwald warned me that a one-night stand could kill you. The fat also isolated me. After losing 80 pounds, I finally had sex and had a boyfriend my senior year of college. We were together for 13 years.

With no one to help me, applying to college and filling out financial aid forms involved a lot of guesswork for a 17-year-old. Even the question of which schools I should target was a mystery. I remembered a nice middle school math professor who attended Fordham University. So, I added it to my list of three.

I entered and attended Fordham on a mix of scholarships, need-based grants, and federal Stafford loans. I studied comparative literature and sociology while juggling family responsibilities and the burdens of a suburban student who didn’t have a computer or quiet study space. My Spanish teacher, El Profe, gave me a job as a summer research assistant and the use of his office. I savored this loan room of one’s own, a respite from my chaotic family life. Previously, I had sunk into a major depression which required psychiatric hospital hospitalization. A sociology professor from a rural background offered me support and insight into her professional life. Thanks to her, I began to see the relevance of sociology in my life as I lived through the social issues I read about in my textbooks.

Pure will and determination propelled me through hardships and towards my degree. I lived an ascetic existence of study and care. I had no social life or friends. I had the motivation passed down from my parents to try to make something out of myself.

I have long idolized my teachers and wanted to pursue a doctorate that would allow me to become a college professor. But I also felt the need to understand my own traumas before I could hope to examine the experiences of others. Studying nonfiction and writing memoirs, I told myself, would give me a way to squeeze lemonade out of life’s lemons.

So I started an MFA program at Columbia University, where I attended writing workshops with people from very different educational backgrounds. A classmates essay leaked his position of fathersas president of a credit card company, and how he bought thelodgeof a family friend, then Senator Joe Biden.

I had learned to press buttons for tenants in my father’s elevator.

Many thought I was working class, surprised to learn that I grew up in Manhattan. They never made that mistake about a white, blonde classmate who attended my same elementary school.

It was the same when I finally got into a doctoral program in sociology at New York University. Many students in my class had teacher parents. One co-authored peer-reviewed journal articles with her father, an Ivy League professor, who helped her learn the ins and outs of academic publishing as if he it was a family business.

After graduation, the stars aligned to bring me to the Bay Area when I was awarded a prestigious Presidents Postdoctoral Fellowship at UC Berkeley. It was instant love. The universe finally threw me back at the bay when UCSF recruited me to my current position, after two years in upstate New York as a professor.





The kismet.

By the numbers, I shouldn’t be in my position as a college professor.

Just over 60% of Americansdo not have a university degree, including my three sisters. Recentanalysis finds that two-thirds of PhD graduates in economics have at least one parent with a graduate degree, with similar trends in other disciplines. This reproduction of socioeconomic privilege among the most educated Americans has implications for the increasingly diverse students we educate. Widening education gaps deepen already high inequalities and erode democracy, further dividing us.

America loves a Horatio Alger story. I am proud of myselfheroes journeybut do not revel in my exceptionalism any longer. Instead, I carry the guilt of survivors to achieve an impossible dream that becomes even more out of reach for those behind me. Pursuing a higher education shouldn’t require overcoming Hollywood-like obstacles.

Today, I try to demystify doctoral training hidden program for all my students but especially for my first generation , as a fellow traveler further down the road. Like other working-class scholars on the other side, I still face material and psychic disadvantages. Six-figure student debt weighs on me like a tax on the lifelong poor.impostor syndromeovershadows me as I quiet the inner monologue that says I’m not good enough. Like many underrepresented in the academy, I have an undervalued shoulder unseen workmentor diverse students with greater mental health issues, family care and financial challenges. The pandemic has exacerbated these stresses, wearing out faculty and increasing the risk for students ofinterrupt his studiesOrstallabsolutely.

As the rise of aspiring scholars intensifies, meritocracy looks more like a myth than a Hollywood fairy tale than an attainable reality. What else can we expect, given chronic disinvestment in public education and growing competition for diminishing tenure-track faculty positions?

Teachers like me understand the distance traveled, but without proper investment in our nation’s human capital and educational infrastructure, how can we guide our students across a crumbling bridge, to pursue the impossible dream?

I’m no longer the little girl who wanted to wear a lace fringed apron and carry a backlog, but my minds are never far from my beginnings. The love of my family carried me to great places, supported by teachers who believed in me when I didn’t always believe in myself. But belief and love can only take you so far.