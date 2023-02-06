Entertainment
Scenes from a Climate Protest in Hollywood Annenberg Media
What do we want?
Climate justice!
When do we want it?
NOW!
Two weeks ago, a small group of people gathered outside the Chase Bank at Sunset and Vine in Hollywood. They weren’t waiting to enter the bank; they stood outside with several signs and a loudspeaker, protesting against hundreds of billions of dollars in financing that Chase and other major banks in the United States have invested in fossil fuels.
Climate activists across the country staged a national day of action in memory of Joye Braun, a Lakota activist from the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation who made history by erecting the first tipi at the Standing Rock Reservation. Sioux to protest the Keystone XL pipeline which threatened the reservation.
She was fire, said Lydia Ponc, who organized the protest in Hollywood. Either she pulled you in to keep you warm, or she burned you out to get your attention.
Braun passed away last November, leaving behind a legacy of climate action and protecting Indigenous rights. The Jan. 20 protest marked both his birthday and the second anniversary of President Bidens’ inauguration. Protesters in Hollywood carried large signs calling on Biden to declare a climate emergency and banks to stop funding pipelines.
Ponc organized the protest in honor of Braun and social worker Lawrence Reyes, who died in late December. They will both be greatly missed, she said.
What do you do when the water we drink is attacked?
Get up, fight!
What do you do when the air we breathe is attacked?
Get up, fight!
Sim Bilal, an activist from The Climate Center, led the protest wearing a green jacket and carrying a large loudspeaker. The objective of the afternoon was to deliver This letter on climate crisis to Hollywood branches of Wells Fargo and Bank of America.
When he shouted, More coal, more oil, into the loudspeaker, protesters marching behind him shouted back, Keep the carbon in our soil.
Demonstrators continued with enthusiasm and anger, even as passers-by passed with blank faces and people in cars stared at the crowds and their posters, unaffected.
When Bilal and the small crowd entered Wells Fargo, the manager and security guards immediately headed for the glass doors, anxious and alert.
Were here to deliver a letter on climate justice, one of the protesters said on the loudspeaker.
Thank you, said Frankel, the branch manager, who declined to share his last name. He stood there reading the letter for a few minutes and said he would pass it on to superiors.
Ten minutes later, everything inside the bank was back to normal, as if no protesters had entered the building and begged the bank to listen, to respond to their contributions to the looming climate crisis. all life on the planet.
At Bank of America, the peaceful protest was met with a cold front.
You need to get out, said the official, who declined to be named or asked. Get out or the police come. She snatched the letter from one of the protesters and asked the security guard to make sure everyone leaves the building.
The demonstrators returned to their original place, dismayed by the lack of response. But they were still angry, still motivated to keep speaking up for the planet.
One by one, different climate activists took to the microphone to sing about climate change, recite poems and explain the role capitalism has played in the active destruction of the environment.
Everyone joined in as one activist pulled out his guitar and sang a song by Joye Braun:
We stand to protect the earth
When people hand in hand
A fight until we all get well.
Bombs are not bridges, people are not property,
We are flourishing in the desert of a dying democracy.
Los Angeles resident Sherry Anapol decided to join the protest after hearing about it in an email. I just saw there was a climate protest I could go to, and here I am, she said, showing me a handmade sign that read Biden, declare a climate emergency.
Sherry said she was extremely concerned about global warming.
It’s not going to affect me at all because I’m 78, but my two-year-old grandson will definitely be affected, she said. With all the young people and children of the world.
Although it was difficult for her to raise awareness about climate change, she said she felt really depressed and discouraged when she did nothing. I’m just doing what I can do, she said.
We belong to the Earth and the Earth does not belong to anyone, said Ponc. But we buy so fast in this capitalism and people don’t want things to change. They don’t really pay attention.
Despite all the sustainability promises made by Chase and other major Wall Street banks, they still continue to undermine the effect of the climate crisis and will continue to do so until fossil fuel companies remain protected.
Ponc believes that to succeed in the battle against fossil fuels, young people must follow in Braun’s footsteps.
Don’t be a wimp, show up and do it, she said. Get up and go out and take people with you. Encourage others, stay connected and keep it in prayer. Be as real as possible.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.uscannenbergmedia.com/2023/02/06/scenes-from-a-hollywood-climate-protest/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Scenes from a Climate Protest in Hollywood Annenberg Media
- An Important Look at Rihanna and A$AP Rockys Biggest Couple Fits
- Xi offers condolences over deaths after 7.8 magnitude earthquake kills over 2,000 people in Turkey and Syria
- Several stars do not approve of the term Bollywood in The Romantics
- India can go to hell if they don’t want to come to Pakistan and play cricket: Javed Miandad
- Prabowo praises Jokowi on Gerindra’s birthday and wants to continue his politics
- Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Malteser International sends emergency aid team
- US officials offer Congress a briefing on the Trump and Biden documents
- Becoming a college professor shouldn’t take a Hollywood story like mine
- 2023 Grammys Fashion: See the Best Looks
- British International School of Houston wins International School Award for diversity and inclusion initiative
- Who does a former Trump White House official think can beat Trump in 2024?