Scenes from a Climate Protest in Hollywood Annenberg Media

What do we want?

Climate justice!

When do we want it?

NOW!

Two weeks ago, a small group of people gathered outside the Chase Bank at Sunset and Vine in Hollywood. They weren’t waiting to enter the bank; they stood outside with several signs and a loudspeaker, protesting against hundreds of billions of dollars in financing that Chase and other major banks in the United States have invested in fossil fuels.

Climate activists across the country staged a national day of action in memory of Joye Braun, a Lakota activist from the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation who made history by erecting the first tipi at the Standing Rock Reservation. Sioux to protest the Keystone XL pipeline which threatened the reservation.

She was fire, said Lydia Ponc, who organized the protest in Hollywood. Either she pulled you in to keep you warm, or she burned you out to get your attention.

Braun passed away last November, leaving behind a legacy of climate action and protecting Indigenous rights. The Jan. 20 protest marked both his birthday and the second anniversary of President Bidens’ inauguration. Protesters in Hollywood carried large signs calling on Biden to declare a climate emergency and banks to stop funding pipelines.

Ponc organized the protest in honor of Braun and social worker Lawrence Reyes, who died in late December. They will both be greatly missed, she said.

Organizer Lydia Ponc breaks down in tears as she talks about Joye Braun outside Chase Bank in Hollywood. (Michael Chow/USC)

A protest participant burns a piece of palo santo wood, a Native American tradition to clear negative energy and pray for blessings. (Michael Chow/USC)

What do you do when the water we drink is attacked?

Get up, fight!

What do you do when the air we breathe is attacked?

Get up, fight!

Sim Bilal, an activist from The Climate Center, led the protest wearing a green jacket and carrying a large loudspeaker. The objective of the afternoon was to deliver This letter on climate crisis to Hollywood branches of Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

When he shouted, More coal, more oil, into the loudspeaker, protesters marching behind him shouted back, Keep the carbon in our soil.

Sim Bilal leads the crowd in a chant as they march down Orange Grove Ave. (Michael Chow/USC).

Demonstrators continued with enthusiasm and anger, even as passers-by passed with blank faces and people in cars stared at the crowds and their posters, unaffected.

When Bilal and the small crowd entered Wells Fargo, the manager and security guards immediately headed for the glass doors, anxious and alert.

Were here to deliver a letter on climate justice, one of the protesters said on the loudspeaker.

Thank you, said Frankel, the branch manager, who declined to share his last name. He stood there reading the letter for a few minutes and said he would pass it on to superiors.

Ten minutes later, everything inside the bank was back to normal, as if no protesters had entered the building and begged the bank to listen, to respond to their contributions to the looming climate crisis. all life on the planet.

Protesters entered several banks in Hollywood, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America, to call on banks to pay attention to the climate crisis. (Michael Chow/USC)

One of the protesters reads the letter explaining the protest inside the Hollywood branch of Wells Fargo, much to the anger of security guards and customers. (Michael Chow/USC)

At Bank of America, the peaceful protest was met with a cold front.

You need to get out, said the official, who declined to be named or asked. Get out or the police come. She snatched the letter from one of the protesters and asked the security guard to make sure everyone leaves the building.

The demonstrators returned to their original place, dismayed by the lack of response. But they were still angry, still motivated to keep speaking up for the planet.

One by one, different climate activists took to the microphone to sing about climate change, recite poems and explain the role capitalism has played in the active destruction of the environment.

Everyone joined in as one activist pulled out his guitar and sang a song by Joye Braun:

We stand to protect the earth

When people hand in hand

A fight until we all get well.

Protesters sing a song written by Joye Braun as they prepare for the march. (Michael Chow/USC)

Bombs are not bridges, people are not property,

We are flourishing in the desert of a dying democracy.

Los Angeles resident Sherry Anapol decided to join the protest after hearing about it in an email. I just saw there was a climate protest I could go to, and here I am, she said, showing me a handmade sign that read Biden, declare a climate emergency.

Sherry said she was extremely concerned about global warming.

It’s not going to affect me at all because I’m 78, but my two-year-old grandson will definitely be affected, she said. With all the young people and children of the world.

Although it was difficult for her to raise awareness about climate change, she said she felt really depressed and discouraged when she did nothing. I’m just doing what I can do, she said.

We belong to the Earth and the Earth does not belong to anyone, said Ponc. But we buy so fast in this capitalism and people don’t want things to change. They don’t really pay attention.

Protest participants hold a banner criticizing Chase Banks’ funding of fossil fuels. (Michael Chow/USC)

Despite all the sustainability promises made by Chase and other major Wall Street banks, they still continue to undermine the effect of the climate crisis and will continue to do so until fossil fuel companies remain protected.

Ponc believes that to succeed in the battle against fossil fuels, young people must follow in Braun’s footsteps.

Don’t be a wimp, show up and do it, she said. Get up and go out and take people with you. Encourage others, stay connected and keep it in prayer. Be as real as possible.