Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra car and bike collection





The world is already waiting to be greeted by the news of the marriage of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of the hottest couples in the Bollywood industry. While the two actors have charmed many with their looks and acting prowess, they also own some of the most popular cars in their collection. Here is a quick overview of all the cars owned by Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: Siddharth Malhotra’s Collection Land Rover Range Rover Vogue The Land Rover Range Rover Vogue SE from Siddharth Malhotra’s car collection is the previous generation version of Land Rover’s flagship SUV, which he has seen many times. This version of the Range Rover Vogue owned by Siddharth Malhotra comes with a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine, which produces 335 hp of peak power and 740 Nm of peak torque. Mercedes ML350 The first luxury car owned by Siddharth Malhotra after achieving stardom was a Mercedes-Benz ML 350 4MATIC, which in its current generation version has been renamed Mercedes-Benz GLE. He switched to the ML 350 after replacing his old Fiat Linea with this one. This black colored ML 350 has an all-wheel-drive system and is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 diesel capable of developing 258 hp and 619 Nm of torque. Harley Davidson Fat Bob Siddharth Malhotra also made headlines when he acquired a Harley-Davidson Fat Bob in a stunning shade of black, which seems to be his favorite vehicle color. This previous generation Fat Bob owned by Siddharth Malhotra is powered by a 1585cc V-twin engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power of 65hp and a maximum torque of 126Nm. Kiara Advani car collection Audi A8L Kiara Advani is one of the hottest Bollywood celebrities who has been awarded a premium Audi car by the manufacturer itself. Kiara has been awarded an Audi A8L in 2020 by Audi India, which is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 petrol engine. The Audi A8L owned by Kiara Advani comes in a dark blue hue. Mercedes-Benz E-Class Another luxury car that Kiara Advani is seen in most of the time is a white colored Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which is one of the best mid-size luxury sedans on sale in India. The Kiara Advani E-Class has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine under its hood, which produces 192 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. BMW X5 The only SUV in Kiara Advani’s car collection is a black-colored BMW X5, which the actress saw mostly early in her career. This Kiara-owned diesel-powered BMW X5 has a 3.0-liter six-cylinder oil-burner to power its wheels, which develops 261hp of power and 620Nm of torque.

