This Bollywood star is richer than Brad Pitt and Robert Downey combined





None of the biggest names in the MCU have made the top 8 richest actors, according to World of Statistics. The recently released World of statistics report came up with some interesting facts. The popular Twitter account, which is followed by more than a million users, released statistics showing the 8 richest actors in the world. And some of the names on the list might come as a surprise. The American-dominated list includes two foreign actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Chan, worth $770 million and $520 million respectively. And while Chan’s sixth place in the top 8 richest actors comes as no surprise as American audiences know and love him from many hit Hollywood projects such as Rumble in the Bronx and Rush Hour, the Shah Rukh Khan’s name is much less familiar to those who prefer Western cinematography to Bollywood films. Khan came in fourth behind Jerry Seinfeld and Tyler Perry, who both have an estimated net worth of $1 billion, and wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson, who is worth $800 million. Even more surprisingly, the Indian actor beat out Hollywood stunt king Tom Cruise who has a net worth of $620 million. George Clooney and Robert De Niro complete the top 8 richest actors with $500 million each. Here is the list of the richest actors in the world, according to World of Statistics: Jerry Seinfeld: $1 billion Tyler Perry: $1 billion Dwayne Johnson: $800 million Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million Tom Cruise: $620 million Jackie Chan: $520 million George Clooney: $500 million Robert De Niro: $500 million Although lesser known to Western audiences, Shah Rukh Khan is probably Bollywood’s most iconic name. The actor cemented his status as the king of Bollywood throughout his more than three-decade career as an actor and film producer. Khan has starred in over 80 films, won numerous awards, and garnered endless praise from critics and audiences alike. The star’s large fan base in Asia and among the Indian diaspora around the world can be attributed to her films, which explore themes of Indian national identity, diasporic ties and inequalities related to gender, race, to class and religion. Although Shah Rukh Khan won’t appear in any films from 2018 to 2023, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India, and talks about the deteriorating quality of his films, the star made an epic comeback this year. His huge fan base welcomed his new action thriller Pathan last week. The film was highly praised by audiences and critics alike and broke several box office records, becoming the highest-grossing film of Khan’s career and making the King of Bollywood even richer.

