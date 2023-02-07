Hollywood’s Beloved P-22 Mountain Lion Attracts Mourners





A beloved Los Angeles-area mountain lion, nicknamed the “King of Griffith Park,” was remembered by thousands on Saturday, including celebrities and scientists. The P-22 puma has outlived its lifespan despite having lived on what is described as an “island”. The Hollywood Hills he traveled were hemmed in by freeways and development. His memorial on Saturday drew the likes of actor Rainn Wilson and musician Diplo. California Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the memorial in a video. Local libraries circulated the memorial as the venue was filled to capacity. Wildlife officials captured P-22 in December after he changed his behavior. Before his capture, he allegedly attacked a person. It is also believed that a car hit P-22. After the California Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted a health assessment of the P-22, veterinarians decided to euthanize the beloved animal. “P-22 was never really a mountain lion,” said Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation. “All his life he suffered the consequences of trying to survive in an unconnected space, until the end when he was hit by a car and led to his tragic end. He showed people the around the world that we need to ensure our roads, highways and communities are better and safer when people and wildlife can move freely to find food, shelter and families.” Pratt said the P-22 inspired the construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, which is under construction in Agoura Hills, California. It will be a vegetated viaduct that will help isolated animals to cross US 101 safely. “We must now give back to P-22. We must recognize when the limits of this unconnected space have been reached and take action to ensure the well-being of P-22 and the community in which he lives,” said Pratt. The Legacy of P-22: Hollywood’s Famous Mountain Lion A cougar has lived in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park for the past decade, and it’s done more to save the species than any other creature. LEARN MORE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scrippsnews.com/stories/beloved-hollywood-mountain-lion-p-22-draws-mourners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos