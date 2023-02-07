“My name was Thunder Thighs”





Raveena Tandon shared this photo. (courtesy: officialraveenatandon) Bombay (Maharashtra): She was the symbol par excellence of sensuality in the 90s. Even when her emblematic number ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ was recreated by a top actor (Katrina Kaif) of the recent generation, a majority of netizens felt that the old-timer’s punch factor couldn’t be matched. She is none other than ‘Mast Mast’ girl Raveena Tandon. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Raveena Tandon spoke about issues ranging from body shaming to toxic gossip magazines that could ruin someone’s career. When asked about gossip magazines from bygone eras, Raveena said bluntly, “90s gossip magazines were the worst. worst enemies of women, who are ashamed of women’s bodies, sluts who have shamed women and would do anything to bring another woman down. Today they wander like the greatest feminists, I wonder when this happened? If I start telling stories about them.. ..(laughs).” Raveena Tandon is celebrated for her physical charm and beauty to this day. Ordinary people don’t believe she’s ever been body-shamed in the industry. During his interaction with Smita Prakash, the ‘Daman’ actor said, “No, no, please, I’ve been called a lot of things. 90s ke kholo, TT, thunder thighs … miss this and miss that…” The actor continued, “I was chubby actually. I started at 16 1/2, and I was full of baby fat… which is not still hasn’t disappeared. Although I don’t care now, I’m like that, I’m like that, too bad!” When told she was exaggerating the facts, Raveena said, “I remember some of those titles. And not just me, but other heroines are also called that. On top of that, instead of support the women, what they did was… first all these editors would fall in love with the heroes. And what the heroes said was the last words. If he wanted to trap a woman, the woman would be trapped, shameful, literally, his career ruined in magazines with nasty articles being There were so many fake articles published because a hero went and said, “Acha, uske bare me aab aisa likh do…(Okay, let’s write about her like this)” and that would be the last word. And if there was an apology, it would be on the last line of some other issues of the magazine, it would be written ‘the’ story told earlier turned out to be wrong”. Raveena Tandon concluded that she was completely unhappy with the “nastiness” of 90s journalism and decided to take a break after her marriage. Featured Video of the Day Airport Diaries by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan

