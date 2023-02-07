Mneskin’s new album “RUSH!” documents the alienating experience of Hollywood

Mneskin’s fourth studio album features a plethora of great songs that enhance their discography.

On January 20, world-renowned band Mneskin released their third studio album, RUSH!

After securing second place on X Factor Italia in 2017 and winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, Mneskin has become a global phenomenon. Mneskin rose to fame in the United States with their 2021 song, I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE and their 2022 cover, Beggin, which entered the US top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. This year, Mneskin is nominated for the GRAMMYs for the best new artist. The Italian band consists of drummer Ethan Torchio, vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis and guitarist Thomas Raggi.

RUSH! is mostly sung in English, unlike their previous two albums which were mostly in Italian. While some fans may yearn for more Italian-language content, the band didn’t disappoint with their latest album. Mneskin uses their album to break down boundaries and comment on their newfound Hollywood fame.

The album’s first song, OWN MY MIND, fits into the rock style that defines Mneskins’ sound and sets the stage for the rest of the album, but lives in the shadows due to the more exciting song. following. GOSSIP, featuring Tom Morello, connects directly to the Hollywood theme and elevates the energy of the album to a new high.

The song describes Hollywood as a circus where people lie and cover up their actions. Welcome to the city of lies / Where everything has a price / It’s gonna be your new favorite place / You can be a movie star / And get anything you want / Just put some plastic on your face, sing David.

Although the band doesn’t connect to their Italian roots as much in RUSH!, songs like GOSSIP show Mneskins’ efforts to maintain their authenticity by openly commenting on the experience of Hollywood fame. Another wonderful track is TIMEZONE, the band’s second best song on this album after GOSSIP. The song has contrasting dynamics, beginning with peaceful guitar playing and melodic lines.

TIMEZONE is a story about the love story of two people separated by distance and different time zones. The narrator asserts that his dreams and fame do not matter over distance.

A song that is repetitive in nature is BLA BLA BLA, with its simplistic bassline that fits into the sleaze-rock genre, a combination of heavy metal and hard rock, preparing listeners for the album’s most visceral song. , BABY SAID.

BABY SAID has an exciting beat and is bound to turn heads. It crosses the boundaries of intimacy explored by ancient rock artists, with slow verses followed by a fast chorus. It’s likely to be a crowd favourite, but the pronounced rhythm changes make it less danceable compared to GASOLINE. GASOLINE has a punchy beat and a repetitive speech-like melody, as David sings, we won’t take it up / Watch us dance / We’ll dance on gasoline.

IF NOT FOR YOU is another great song from the album and shows the band’s range of song styles. The track has a lullaby sound and aptly harkens back to the love theme heard at the start of the record in TIMEZONE, with a style resembling the music of Lana Del Reys.

LA FINE is a fast-paced song that connects the themes from the beginning to the end of the album, and is one of the best Italian songs released on the album. The song comments on judgment, fame and wealth in society, as the new life of the song’s narrators is not what they imagined. David sings Ho girato il mondo, ho visto gente / No, come lo immaginavo, or I traveled around the world, I saw people / No, it’s not like I imagined.

The album ends with three of their previously released singles MAMMAMIA, SUPERMODEL and THE LONELIEST. These three songs are the most listened to on the album and are the most memorable songs on the album, followed by GOSSIP, TIMEZONE, BABY SAID and IF NOT FOR YOU.